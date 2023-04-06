It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Bask in the Glow of These Bestselling String Lights

The #1 seller in outdoor lights is at its lowest price ever.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
These bestselling outdoor lights are the lowest price we’ve seen.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

String lights give your yard (or patio, or restaurant?) a je ne sais quoi ambiance that drives people to chill. Let their hair down. Instagram the place. Talk candidly about life. These hanging lights are Amazon’s bestseller in outdoor lights—and for good reason! 96' LED bulbs that you can dim for maximum atmosphere. Right now, they’re the lowest price we’ve seen.

Lightdot 96' (2x48FT) Outdoor String Lights | $43 | 15% Off | Amazon

These seriously durable lights are commercial grade—shatterproof, weatherproof, and wired with copper covered in PVC. The wires are insulated to protect the strand from the elements. Looking to illuminate the yard before the summer? Check out our recommendations for outdoor solar lights too.

