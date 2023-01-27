It's all consuming.
Bake Up Something Tasty With This Dual-Heater Bread Maker for 20% off

Make your very own homemade bread to treat your friends and family.

Joe Tilleli
Bread Maker | $128 | Amazon
Let’s get this bread. And by that I mean let’s bake our own in this dual-heater bread maker. Whether it’s pizza dough, cake, or any number of kinds of bread, you can bake something delicious for the whole family. The bread maker includes a ceramic pan that heats faster and more evenly than Teflon pans. the bread maker even has a built-in nut dispenser that can release nuts automatically at the optimal time of baking if you do so desire. The bread maker is currently 20% off on Amazon.

