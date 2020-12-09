Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: What Will Make Winter Easier for Me?

Image : Harrison Kugler

Mechanic Shop Femme Chaya Milchtein is an automotive educator, writer, and speaker. She'll be here every other week answering all your car questions. Need to know what engine oil you need? She's got you covered. Wondering what gas your car really needs? She has an answer. Let's untangle cars together.

I’m a January baby, born in Wisconsin of Russian descent. I know winter, and in a way, I even love winter. But this year is different. Winter in a pandemic means even fewer outdoor activities, quashing one of few beams of light in a tough year.

So, as much as it pains me to say, winter is coming. In some parts of the country, winter is already here. We’ll probably be spending a lot more time in our car, trying to escape our living room couch for a few moments to enjoy the outdoors while plopped on heated seats with the radio blaring. As such, some car accessories might make winter with your car just a tad easier.

While some are obvious, like having the right floor mats, others are not. But you don’t have to spend hours sweating every detail to get your car winter ready, I’ve spent years doing that. Here’s the best gear I’ve found to suit your car up for the cold.

Energizer Jumper Cables Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Energizer Jumper Cables | $55 | Amazon

The cold seems to exacerbate battery problems, but most of all, getting stuck with a car that doesn’t start during this time of year just seems like the worst possible thing that can happen. And don’t just get any jumper cables. Invest in a quality pair like these from Energizer, that way, you won’t need to flag someone else down just to get you back on the road.



RainX Wiper Blades Image : RainX

RainX Wiper Blades | $25 | Amazon

RainX wipers are made for ice and snow and have proven durability. They also last twice as long as standard blades, so before the snow starts falling, grab yourself a pair. Installing wiper blades is truly a breeze, so if you haven’t given it a go yet, let this be your opportunity.



Prestone De-Icer Windshield Washer Fluid Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Prestone De-Icer Windshield Washer Fluid | $15 | Amazon

While we are on the subject of clear visibility, make sure you have washer fluid designed for use in the winter. This Prestone washer fluid is not just the regular $5 one you can pick up at the gas station. It is designed to function in extreme cold and to be a deicer in addition to a washer fluid. This helps make sure you have the best visibility in all conditions and aren’t stuck unexpectantly. Worth the extra bucks in my opinion.



Weathertech Floor Liners

Image : Weather Tech

The first real investment I ever made in a vehicle I owned was a set of WeatherTech mats; they were worth every penny. WeatherTech mats are unlike any I’ve ever seen. They are more like floor liners and don’t just cover the floor, they cover the sides as well, keeping all the snow, salt, and dirt tracks contained. These mats are laser fitted to the specific vehicle that they are sold for, so the fit is perfect no matter what make or model you’re sporting. They are also incredibly easy to keep clean, and installing them is a breeze as well.



Image : AstroAI

AstroAI Snow Brush | $15 | Amazon

Every year, like clockwork, the first snow comes and my snow brush is nowhere to be found. This year, let’s all be prepared. The AstroAI 27" snow brush and ice scraper is both budget-friendly and highly recommended, with an overall 4.6 / 5-star rating and close to a whopping 4,000 reviews.

SubZero Emergency Shovel | $24

Image : SubZero

SubZero Emergency Shovel | $24 | Amazon

A foldable, durable heavy aluminum shovel is exactly what you need to dig your car out after another snowstorm. Most people don’t think of carrying one of these (including me by the way), but when things hit the fan, you’ll be grateful you’ve got one. No more being stuck with no way out. For $24, the SubZero emergency shovel can get you out of trouble in a pinch.

What do you find crucial to keep in your car in the winter? Let me know in the comments!