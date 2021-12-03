Apple MagSafe Charger | $30 | Amazon

Apple’s accessory prices are almost always absurd, and the MagSafe charger is no exception. Usually $40, it’s down to $30 right now at Amazon, which is nice, but notably still does not include the 20W USB-C power adapter you’ll need to actually use it with anything that isn’t a computer or a fancy wall outlet. Personally, I like this 20W USB-C adapter from Anker to take some of the sting out of the buy, especially since it’s got a 15% off coupon box right now. Anyway , if you must have the Apple thing—as we all must, from time to time—you can save 23% over the Apple Store price right now.