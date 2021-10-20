Apple iPad Pro 12.9” (2021) 128GB | $999 | Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 ” (2021) 128GB | $749 | Amazon



Apple recently rolled out a pair of new iPad Pro models, and they share some big upgrades: notably the immensely powerful new M1 processor, the same one seen in the latest MacBook and iMac models. They also offer optional 5G support, if you want to pay extra for that model. But the larger 12.9” iPad Pro has an extra upgrade that the 11” edition lacks: a dazzling new miniLED screen.

Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry writes:



“With a new miniLED display that puts an equivalent of Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a smaller, cheaper package, plus the M1 chip and its performance gains, the 2021 iPad Pro is basically a perfect piece of hardware. There is no better tablet on the market.”

Not everyone needs a tablet this large, lavish, or expensive—but if you’ve been eyeing one, there’s good news: Amazon is already slashing $100 off the price of the base model, dropping it to $999. And if you prefer the 11” form factor, that model is $50 off at $749.

This story was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 07/14/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/20/2021.