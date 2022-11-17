American Legend Hampton 7' 3-in-1 Combination Table | $1295 | 28% Off | Wayfair

The winter is cold and dreary. S eemingly, there is no end in sight. All we can do to beat the winter boredom is amuse ourselves to the point of temporary bliss, willful amnesia to the chill beyond our homes’ doors, and the sunset that comes far too early during these months. Perhaps a three-in-one amusement: this table at Wayfair. The first distraction: pool, a game of skill, with all parts included in this purchase. When you’ve sunken the last ball into the pocket and the unsettling darkness has reentered your bones, store the accessories in the included seating. Sit down and think about how cold it is. Second distraction: table tennis. Your mind will race to keep up with the bouncing ball , keeping your brain off thoughts like “ inclement weather .” Third, well, that activity you can choose. The table’s flat surface is good for board games or puzzles, or for a royal distraction: a nice meal. Currently, this is 28% off at Wayfair. Perhaps the antidote to winter’s gloom.