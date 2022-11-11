Lodge 10.25 ” Pre-Seasoned Skillet | $20 | 33 % Off | Amazon

Perhaps your giftee is just getting into cooking, and looking to try out what a cast iron has to offer. Perhaps you just need an extra pan. Never fear! T his 10.25" cast iron is a pre-seasoned wonder—and is Amazon’s bestselling cast iron skillet. Oven, stovetop, or even campfire, this skillet heats evenly and elegantly, and is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil. That means, you can get cooking right away—as long as you promise to season it after. Lodge Cast Iron has been kickin’ around since 1896—so you know their skillets have to be good. $20 is a great deal for cookware that’s d urable, versatile, and much easier to use than you think.