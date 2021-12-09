AirPods (2nd Generation) | $100 | Amazon

AirPods (3rd Generation) | $170 | Amazon

AirPods Pro | $179 | Amazon

Apple’s aging 2nd generation AirPods are on sale right now for a whopping 37% off, putting them right at $100. That isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s certainly about as low as it gets otherwise, if you want to believe what the folks down at Big History tell you. These are your standard AirPods—they have long stalks, you control them with taps or summon Siri with your mouth words, and their H1 chip allows you to do fancy automatic switching between Apple devices. You won’t, however, get fancier features like spatial audio, which makes it seem as though the audio you’re listening to is all around you, and when you watch movies (on compatible Apple devices), it can anchor that audio in place, so that when you move your head, the sound stays put. It’s a neat feature, but not everyone likes it, and for those people who fit in the overlapping section of the Venn diagram that covers “people whose ears these AirPods fit in” and “people who hate spatial audio,” this is a pretty sweet deal.

For the rest of you, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro and the AirPods (3rd Generation) on sale for $179 and $170, respectively. That’s a much bigger discount on the AirPods Pro—a full $70, in fact—and with that you get all that stuff I mentioned above, plus noise cancellation. AirPods 3rd Generation do away with noise cancellation, but otherwise offer everything the AirPods Pro do, with a slightly smaller charging case.

Maybe now you can afford some AirPods and stop lying about your affinity for wired earbuds , you poverty-stricken nobody! I’m kidding about that last bit. That would be a horrible thing to say or think about people who don’t have AirPods and no self-respecting writer would ever publish something like that, right?