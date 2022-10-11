pressure



Tuft & Needle | $592 | 41% Off | Amazon

The Prime Early Access Sale event is a great opportunity to seize the deals on good mattresses! Tuft & Needle’s Original Mattress is perfect for back and stomach sleepers, with cool sleeping technology that keeps you comfy through the night. Seriously—that open-cell foam layer, infused with graphite and gel are made to keep heat away from your body. Tuft & Needle’s mattresses are compatible with most bed frames and foundations—so the swap to your new mattress will be ridiculously easy. Grab this for $592 and let the pressure leave your body—a good night’s rest is just a deal away.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $592 on Amazon

Advertisement

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.