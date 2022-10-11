Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi | $120 | 48% Off | Amazon

Oh wow, this Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi is on sale during Prime’s Early Access Sale and it’s kind of a two-for-one situation. First, is the Nespresso machine, a slim-fit machine with one-touch brewing. Enjoy a variety of coffee and espresso from Nespresso’s recyclable pods—the machine senses and adapts to each pod, so each cup is velvety smooth with espresso crema on top. Second, is the included Aeroccino Milk Frother froths cold or hot milk into smooth foam to top lattes and cappuccinos. This is among Amazon’s bestselling espresso machines—so it’s a great time to seize the deal at 48% off.

