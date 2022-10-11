Beats Fit Pro Earbuds | $160 | Amazon



Everybody knows that the cat’s the only cat, who knows where it’s at. Everybody also knows that good music and great podcasts deserve excellent earbuds, and if you’re looking for some with a bit of pedigree, then the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds are incredibly high quality, and also happen to be 20% off today at $160. The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds have incredible sound quality thanks to Spatial Audio, are sweat and water-resistant, have up to six hours of listening time plus an additional 18 in the charge-carrying case, have flexible wingtips that are secure and comfortable for long-lasting comfort, and have multiple modes to fit your situation. They’re also stylish, and carry a name that loads of people recognize as being one of the best in the business.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Beats Fit Pro Earbuds for $160 from Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 50% off.