Ah DIY, everyone’s nemesis. Look, we understand the need for DIY and how useful it can be, but we also understand that you can accidentally drill into wires, and pipes, or just find yourself completely lacking the correct tools for the job, even if that job is something seemingly basic. Well, you can eliminate that last issue at the very least, with this DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit which is 58% off at $99. The DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit features a massive 21 pc drill bit set, is lightweight which makes it easy to use, has two different speeds for different situations, and comes from a name many know, trust, and likely already use, which means it’s far easier to get extra batteries and whatnot.

