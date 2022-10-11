The Prime Early Access Sale event is a great way to plus-up your home with smart devices. Though there are a ton available in this deal, we’ve highlighted a few that we think are the best of the best—from robot vacuums to pet cameras and thermostats.

The ultimate smart home basic, the Amazon Echo Show, is 40% off during this deal. Use as a simple smart home hub, an alarm clock, or keep track of your family’s schedule.

Samsung’s choice robot vacuum disposes of its dust for you, and navigates your home by memorizing maps of your place. Smarter navigation means a cleaner home!

An Energy Star certified thermostat? Yes please! The Google Nest remembers your schedule and patterns so it can adjust to your life accordingly. It’ll turn itself down when you leave to save you money—and energy!

With up to 120 minute runtime, this Shark Robot Vac lets you schedule cleaning with an app. It knows to avoid ledges and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home. You got options!

This direct-lit Fire TV hosts all your streaming channels, and is voice controlled with Alexa. Hey Alexa, play 30 Rock from the beginning again! I gotta see the Isabella Rossellini episodes again.

A whole dang mesh system—at 40% off! This set reduces Wi-Fi drop-off by creating additional bandwidth. That means easy streaming, easy gaming, and a whole lot of mileage out of your devices.

This is one of Amazon’s top rated pet cameras! Keep an eye on your little guy (or gal) with the Eufy Pet cam. The camera rotates 360 degrees and distributes treats as it tracks your pet’s movement.

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.