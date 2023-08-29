Amazon Prime Exclusive Deal: Get the eufy Security SoloCam S220 for Just $100

Amazon Prime membership has its advantages, especially when exclusive deals like this one roll along. Get the eufy Security SoloCam S220 solar-powered wireless outdoor security camera for just $100, a 23% markdown from the usual price of $130. As an added bonus you can take 15% off a eufy Security HomeBase 3 with this purchase when you use the code HOMEBASE3.

eufy Security SoloCam S220 | $100 | Amazon

The eufy Security SoloCam S220 is all about ease of installation (no wires, no battery changes) and use. Only 3 hours of daylight keep it running, and the infrared LEDs and f/1.6 aperture allow it to deliver excellent night vision images and video. The AI Human Detection feature lets you know if anyone’s in your yard or at your door, and if you connect to a eufy Security HomeBase 3, you can program in individual facial recognition so it can tell family members and friends from strangers. And unlike many other security cams, this one comes with no monthly fees or paid subscriptions . The eufy Security Solocam S220 is just $100 now exclusively for Amazon Prime members.