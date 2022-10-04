Food Storage Containers (24-pack) | $38 | Amazon

There’s a line from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall that’s forever cemented in my brain. Jason Segel’s character is moping around after the breakup, rambling about how much he misses his ex— s pecifically noting how he used to leave his cereal boxes open. T hey would get stale so one day she came home with a food storage container to which he says through teary eyes , “and now I have the freshest cereal.” He later learns he’s better off without Sarah Marshall, but he is not better off going back to leaving his cereal in their opened boxes. And neither are you. This 24-pack of airtight food storage containers will keep your cereal, rice, flour, oats, and almost everything else under the sun fresh. You can label them easily with the reusable chalkboard labels and marker and you can get them all for 53% off.