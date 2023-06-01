I had always wanted a refrigerator that had a built-in ice dispenser. Growing up, it was the height of luxury in my eyes. I desperately wanted to install a fridge with one once I had my own place but realized the water hookup was on the opposite side of my kitchen. It would have been way too expensive to reconfigure the entire kitchen just so I could get my ice. Here is the next best thing. Get a countertop ice maker so you always have ice handy. This one can make 40 lbs of ice over the course of 24 hours. In a rush with an empty ice maker? N o worries, it can make 24 ice cubes in just 12 to 18 minutes.



This Euhomy countertop ice maker typically goes for $230. Right now it’s on sale for just $170. That’s a $60 discount.