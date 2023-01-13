It's all consuming.
Always Have Freshly-Warmed Towels at the Ready for Just $103

Save 32% on a Keenray luxury bucket towel warmer for your home.

Joe Tilleli
Keenray Luxury Bucket Towel Warmer | $103 | Amazon
To step out of the shower and wrap yourself in a freshly warmed tower is just pure bliss. Say goodbye to room-temperature towels. And say goodbye to room-temperature robes, blankets, socks, and pajamas. This hot towel bucket warmer is the perfect addition to your bathroom or bedroom. It also makes the perfect gift for your friend or loved one who is extra like that. Having a hot towel ready on command is a luxury I never considered or I’d have or even knew I wanted—yet here I am hovering my thumb over the “add to cart” button. To make it even easier, it’s 32% off at the moment.

