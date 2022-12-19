We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Last Minute Family Visit Essentials | Amazon

Whether it’s the holidays or just any regular weekend, hosting family last minute can be a big ask. But, if you have any of these things laying around your house, you’re golden. We’ve compiled some “last minute family visit” essentials on Amazon Prime—so even if you have a few days notice, you can stock up in time.

Amazon’s Choice in air mattresses is this Queen-size King Koil mattress. It has a built-in pump so you won’t have to scramble to buy one too. The coil-beam construction lul ls your visitor’s tired bodies to sleep.

Buy some nice hotel-grade sheets to put atop that King Koil. The deep pockets and reinforced edges will keep the sheets from shifting around during the night. There are t ons of colors to choose from too!

Hey, it has “Weekend” in the name. This gel foam pillow ventilates to keep your guests’ bodies cool during their stay. The cover is machine washable—so you can throw it in with the sheets when they leave.

Light up an unfamiliar place with these minimalist night lights. These have adjustable brightness, and turn on when the sun sets or when it senses darkness. This w ould be great for bathrooms too.

Buy a Swiffer WetJet for cleaning up when company leaves or before they show up. It’s much less messy than a traditional mop—and works for most hard floors and in tight spaces.

You know the first thing you’ll ask is, “Do you want a glass of water?” Yes. They do. Be prepared with this 10-cup capacity Brita pitcher! Brita filters reduce c hlorine and other odd tastes and presences in water. Just some good water.

This 3-pack of 10' lightning-to-USB cables are Apple MFi certified. It can chagre an iPhone up to 50% in about 30 minutes! You know someone’s going to need a charger—or perhaps mistakenly take yours home—so it’s good to keep some on hand.