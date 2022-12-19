Last Minute Family Visit Essentials | Amazon
Whether it’s the holidays or just any regular weekend, hosting family last minute can be a big ask. But, if you have any of these things laying around your house, you’re golden. We’ve compiled some “last minute family visit” essentials on Amazon Prime—so even if you have a few days notice, you can stock up in time.
King Koil Luxury Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump | $150 | 12% Off
Amazon’s Choice in air mattresses is this Queen-size King Koil mattress. It has a built-in pump so you won’t have to scramble to buy one too. The coil-beam construction lulls your visitor’s tired bodies to sleep.
Linen Market Home Hotel Collection | $35
Buy some nice hotel-grade sheets to put atop that King Koil. The deep pockets and reinforced edges will keep the sheets from shifting around during the night. There are tons of colors to choose from too!
Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow | $31
Hey, it has “Weekend” in the name. This gel foam pillow ventilates to keep your guests’ bodies cool during their stay. The cover is machine washable—so you can throw it in with the sheets when they leave.
Plug-in LED Night Light (2-Pack) | $13 | 19% Off
Light up an unfamiliar place with these minimalist night lights. These have adjustable brightness, and turn on when the sun sets or when it senses darkness. This would be great for bathrooms too.
Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop Cleaner | $29
Buy a Swiffer WetJet for cleaning up when company leaves or before they show up. It’s much less messy than a traditional mop—and works for most hard floors and in tight spaces.
Brita Large 10 Cup Water Filter Pitcher | $27 | 13% Off
You know the first thing you’ll ask is, “Do you want a glass of water?” Yes. They do. Be prepared with this 10-cup capacity Brita pitcher! Brita filters reduce chlorine and other odd tastes and presences in water. Just some good water.
3 Pack Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger Cable | $14 | 37% Off
This 3-pack of 10' lightning-to-USB cables are Apple MFi certified. It can chagre an iPhone up to 50% in about 30 minutes! You know someone’s going to need a charger—or perhaps mistakenly take yours home—so it’s good to keep some on hand.