All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale

TGIFDFA! Thank Goodness It’s Flash Deal Friday. Again! You know Wayfair loves to put furniture, decor, and useful stuff on sale for 24 hours only—atop their current Surprise Spring event.
Flash Deal Friday | Wayfair
Per usual, we’re picking the best-of-the-bunch: a chic sleeper sofa, a stunning outdoor set, and some desks that make WFH more comfortable than ever. Onward to the sale!
Rectangle LED Mirror | $200 | 42% Off
A big, light-up mirror will make any vanity, bathroom, or desk feel luxe. This one has a USB port for phone charging and hella selfies in good lighting. 40% off is a real steal.
Landis 47.5'’ Desk | $86 | 66% Off
LEGO Flower Bouqet
Give the gift of flowers that won't wilt.
This colorful, 756-piece LEGO set makes for a great display piece.
This desk looks cute in the middle of the room or against a wall, and has plenty of shelf space for your work STUFF. Is everyone still using file folders? I don’t know.
Brynn 43.3'’ Desk | $89 | 44% Off
Rarely do I like to call out two of the same type of item, but both these desks are really nice and really good deals. This one has drawer space and two different size shelves.
Lopes 47" Column Floor Lamp | $54 | 49% Off
This super-chic column lamp provides warm lighting and is compatible with LED bulbs. It also gives a geometric edge to your space—contrasting with your furniture, or complimenting it if your space is a bit more modern.
Brady 78'’ Upholstered Sofa | $376 | 54% Off
This sofa can be converted into a twin-sized bed, for when your friends crash at your place after going out. Hey, it’s a chic-looking sofa with comfy foam-filled cushions—and it’s super functional.
Mikeala Metal 3 - Person Seating Group with Cushions | $285 | 23% Off
Gather ‘round the pool, because warm weather is just around the corner. This outdoor set is very cute, and a great deal: it seats three and the deal includes that glass table you see above.
Hyler 2 - Person Counter Height Dining Set (Set of 3) | $188 | 53% Off
This very practical set is great for small apartments where you can’t really fit a dining table. It’s a bar-counter style set that includes the table and chairs you see above. It has a nice Terrazzo finish too.
Orianna 8 - Drawer Dresser | $150 | 42% Off
Finally, this eight-drawer dresser is a nice touch to any earth-toned bedroom. Its metal frame is easy to assemble, and the drawers hold a lot—plenty of tees and shorts!