It's all consuming.
Home Goods

All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale

Every week Wayfair has a sale for 24 hours only—you get the idea.

By
Erin O'Brien
Flash Deal Friday: Wayfair puts a bunch of stuff on sale for 24 hours only. That’s the deal!
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

TGIFDFA! Thank Goodness It’s Flash Deal Friday. Again! You know Wayfair loves to put furniture, decor, and useful stuff on sale for 24 hours only—atop their current Surprise Spring event.

Flash Deal Friday | Wayfair

Per usual, we’re picking the best-of-the-bunch: a chic sleeper sofa, a stunning outdoor set, and some desks that make WFH more comfortable than ever. Onward to the sale!

Rectangle LED Mirror | $200 | 42% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
A big, light-up mirror will make any vanity, bathroom, or desk feel luxe. This one has a USB port for phone charging and hella selfies in good lighting. 40% off is a real steal.

Landis 47.5'’ Desk | $86 | 66% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
LEGO Flower Bouqet

LEGO Flower Bouqet

Give the gift of flowers that won't wilt.
This colorful, 756-piece LEGO set makes for a great display piece.

This desk looks cute in the middle of the room or against a wall, and has plenty of shelf space for your work STUFF. Is everyone still using file folders? I don’t know.

Brynn 43.3'’ Desk | $89 | 44% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Rarely do I like to call out two of the same type of item, but both these desks are really nice and really good deals. This one has drawer space and two different size shelves.

Lopes 47" Column Floor Lamp | $54 | 49% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
This super-chic column lamp provides warm lighting and is compatible with LED bulbs. It also gives a geometric edge to your space—contrasting with your furniture, or complimenting it if your space is a bit more modern.

Brady 78'’ Upholstered Sofa | $376 | 54% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
This sofa can be converted into a twin-sized bed, for when your friends crash at your place after going out. Hey, it’s a chic-looking sofa with comfy foam-filled cushions—and it’s super functional.

Mikeala Metal 3 - Person Seating Group with Cushions | $285 | 23% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Gather ‘round the pool, because warm weather is just around the corner. This outdoor set is very cute, and a great deal: it seats three and the deal includes that glass table you see above.

Hyler 2 - Person Counter Height Dining Set (Set of 3) | $188 | 53% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
This very practical set is great for small apartments where you can’t really fit a dining table. It’s a bar-counter style set that includes the table and chairs you see above. It has a nice Terrazzo finish too.

Orianna 8 - Drawer Dresser | $150 | 42% Off

Image for article titled All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Finally, this eight-drawer dresser is a nice touch to any earth-toned bedroom. Its metal frame is easy to assemble, and the drawers hold a lot—plenty of tees and shorts!

