All the Good Stuff From Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday Sale

TGIFDFA ! Thank Goodness It’s F lash Deal Friday. Again! You know Wayfair loves to put furniture, decor, and useful stuff on sale for 24 hours only—atop their current Surprise Spring event.

Flash Deal Friday | Wayfair

Per usual, we’re picking the best-of- the- bunch: a chic sleeper sofa, a stunning outdoor set, and some desks that make WFH more comfortable than ever. Onward to the sale!

A big, light-up mirror will make any vanity, bathroom, or desk feel luxe. This one has a USB port for phone charging and hella selfies in good lighting. 40% off is a real steal.

This desk looks cute in the middle of the room or against a wall, and has plenty of shelf space for your work STUFF. Is everyone still using file folders? I don’t know.

Rarely do I like to call out two of the same type of item, but both these desks are really nice and really good deals. This one has drawer space and two different size shelves.

This super-chic column lamp provides warm lighting and is compatible with LED bulbs. It also gives a geometric edge to your space—contrasting with your furniture, or complimenting it if your space is a bit more modern.

This sofa can be converted into a twin-sized bed , for when your friends crash at your place after going out. Hey, it’s a chic-looking sofa with comfy foam-filled cushions— and it’s super functional.

Gather ‘round the pool, because w arm weather is just around the corner. T his outdoor set is very cute, and a great deal: i t seats three and the deal includes that glass table you see above.

This very practical set is great for small apartments where you can’t really fit a dining table. It’s a bar-counter style set that includes the table and chairs you see above. It has a nice Terrazzo finish too.

Finally, this eight-drawer dresser is a nice touch to any earth-toned bedroom. Its metal frame is easy to assemble, and the drawers hold a lot—plenty of tees and shorts!