Cooking at Home Basics | Amazon

So your New Year’s Resolution is “cooking at home more.” Congrats! This is a journey with many burned items and many pots and pans to clean up, but one that is rewarding in the end. Because you will grow and learn and get a few always-good dinners in your arsenal—enough to stop your takeout budget. We’ve compiled an inventory’s worth of at-home cooking basics so you’ll be prepared for any recipes that come your way. Best of luck, and bon a ppétit !

This set has all the pots and pans you’ll ever need—with see-through lids to keep an eye on that simmer. Durable stainless steel heats evenly through the bottom and sides with triple-ply construction.

The first rule to level ing up your cooking at home: steak knives do not equal chef’s knives. This 15-piece set is an investment, but these ultra-sharp, very- strong knives will slice through all your culinary adventures.

Another cooking faux pas is using your dinner plates to chop vegetables. You need a level surface for knifework! This bamboo board is a cheaper alternative to the chunky butcher blocks you see chefs use , but gets the work done all the same.

Amazon’s bestselling baking sheets are by sheet pan legends, Nordic Ware. This two pack keeps you cookin’ through all those roasty, toasty sheet pan dinners; its “encapsulated steel rim” reinforces the pan for a lifetime of cooking and baking.

You don’t need a Silpat, a silicone baking sheet, but it’ll make cleaning up so much easier. This mat fits turns any old baking sheet into a nonstick surface for roasting veggies or making cookies. It’s made of fiberglass mesh, and is dishwasher safe—that’s easy cleanup.

If you have dishes you don’t hate, you’ll trick yourself into thinking your dinner is awesome, even if you overcooked the squash a little. These scratch-resistant plates are also microwave and dishwasher safe!

Ditto for bowls. These pasta bowls are cute, with their wavy little edges ! They probably make from-scratch mac and cheese taste worth the effort. Like their plate siblings, these are dishwasher and microwave safe.