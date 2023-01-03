Cooking at Home Basics | Amazon
So your New Year’s Resolution is “cooking at home more.” Congrats! This is a journey with many burned items and many pots and pans to clean up, but one that is rewarding in the end. Because you will grow and learn and get a few always-good dinners in your arsenal—enough to stop your takeout budget. We’ve compiled an inventory’s worth of at-home cooking basics so you’ll be prepared for any recipes that come your way. Best of luck, and bon appétit!
Cuisinart Tri-Ply 10-Piece Classic Cookware Set | $168 | 16% Off
This set has all the pots and pans you’ll ever need—with see-through lids to keep an eye on that simmer. Durable stainless steel heats evenly through the bottom and sides with triple-ply construction.
Cuisinart 15 Piece Professional Cutlery Block Set | $113 | 13% Off
The first rule to leveling up your cooking at home: steak knives do not equal chef’s knives. This 15-piece set is an investment, but these ultra-sharp, very-strong knives will slice through all your culinary adventures.
Bamboo Wood Cutting Board | $26
Another cooking faux pas is using your dinner plates to chop vegetables. You need a level surface for knifework! This bamboo board is a cheaper alternative to the chunky butcher blocks you see chefs use, but gets the work done all the same.
Nordic Ware Naturals Big Baking Sheet, 2 Pack | $30 | 16% Off
Amazon’s bestselling baking sheets are by sheet pan legends, Nordic Ware. This two pack keeps you cookin’ through all those roasty, toasty sheet pan dinners; its “encapsulated steel rim” reinforces the pan for a lifetime of cooking and baking.
Silpat Baking Mat, Medium | $24 | 13% Off
You don’t need a Silpat, a silicone baking sheet, but it’ll make cleaning up so much easier. This mat fits turns any old baking sheet into a nonstick surface for roasting veggies or making cookies. It’s made of fiberglass mesh, and is dishwasher safe—that’s easy cleanup.
AmorArc Ceramic Dinner Plates - Set of 6 | $45 | 6% Off + Coupon
If you have dishes you don’t hate, you’ll trick yourself into thinking your dinner is awesome, even if you overcooked the squash a little. These scratch-resistant plates are also microwave and dishwasher safe!
AmorArc 9.75" Stoneware Flat Pasta Bowl - Set of 4 | $36 | Clip Coupon
Ditto for bowls. These pasta bowls are cute, with their wavy little edges! They probably make from-scratch mac and cheese taste worth the effort. Like their plate siblings, these are dishwasher and microwave safe.