Too much is expected of us. The 8-hour workday has somehow turned into 9, 10, or, in some cases, even longer. Commutes can take up another 2 hours of your day. Then when we get home, we need to make dinner, do laundry — maybe find time to work out — and before you know it, it's bedtime. And if you have kids, it's a miracle you can stay on top of anything — no one is going to blame you for missing a week of vacuuming.