Ahead of Prime Day, Roborock Has Knocked Down the Price of Its Robot Vacuums and Mops
Come home to a clean home every day with the help of a robot vacuum and mop from Roborock while they're on sale.
Too much is expected of us. The 8-hour workday has somehow turned into 9, 10, or, in some cases, even longer. Commutes can take up another 2 hours of your day. Then when we get home, we need to make dinner, do laundry — maybe find time to work out — and before you know it, it's bedtime. And if you have kids, it's a miracle you can stay on top of anything — no one is going to blame you for missing a week of vacuuming.
Why not, instead of taking time out of your limited day to vacuum and mop, you just outsource the job to a robot? Ahead of Prime Day, Roborock has a ton of robot vacs on sale for as much as $900 off.
Roborock has a wide selection for multiple budget levels when it comes to vacuums and mops. The q10 S5+ robot vac and mop combo has powerful suction and an anti-tangle brush designed to tackle pet hair. It's down to just $300 right now.
Get nearly twice the suction power with the Qrevo Edge S5A and an even larger self-emptying tank at its home base for just $680.