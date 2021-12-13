Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw | $15 | Macy’s



*Taps microphone* Hi, hello, is this thing on? Good. Right now, you can pick up a Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw for 70% off at Macy’s. That means it’ll only cost you $15 to add a little festive luxury to your room, guest room, bed, chair, couch, or depression nap. This 50" x 70" blanket will normally run you $50 for one. By my calculations, that means you can grab three and have $5 left over to buy a peppermint mocha that you’ll eventually berate yourself for ordering. (Sure, they taste great, but good lord, the stomach cramps.) Really, though, Macy’s has a ton of cute patterns like Fair Isle, Poinsettia , and something just called “holiday cats”. Would make a pretty sweet closing-in-on-the-last-second gift for just about anyone on your list this year.