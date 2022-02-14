Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker | $20 | Amazon

If you’ve gotten bored with your drip coffee maker or your French press, or if you’re seeking absolution for having owned and used a Keurig, it’s time to look at complicating your morning routine (or adding a relaxing, meditative activity to your afternoon) with a Bodum pour over coffee maker for $20. This coffee maker hold 34 ounces, includes a permanent, stainless steel, washable mesh filter, and the borosilicate glass is heat-resistant. Use this to make perfect coffee for yourself in the mornings, and who knows? Maybe you’ll get so good at it you can go do one of those coffee-making competitions.

And I know I said this will complicate your morning, but it’s really only a tad more involved than a French press. If you really want to do coffee on hard mode, look into something like a Moka pot.