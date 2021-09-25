SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit | $80 | StackSocial

After a long work week, there is nothing better to kick off the weekend than your favorite cocktail. If you are a mixed drink connoisseur like myself, a cocktail smoking kit is a must-have for the home bar. This interesting and easy-to-use drink smoker will help add boldness and bring out different flavors from the drinks you concoct. This effective tool is small but can add a lot of flavor depth to your bar. This kit features premium food-grade smoking chips with a wide selection of flavors. You will look and feel like a bartending pro with this instrument in your collection. This is also a great gift for people who will enjoy adding vast flavor profiles to their cocktails. It’s time to woo your guests and your tastebuds with your professional bartending skills. Grab a SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit Today and save 11%.