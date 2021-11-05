SanDisk Ultra 256GB UHS-1 MicroSDXC Card | $27 | Newegg | Promo Code 93XSC43
Need mobile storage? Right now, Newegg has SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra microSD card for $27 when you use the code 93XSC43. It features class 10, UHS-1 speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second, which is fast enough for most gaming, work, and photography needs. It should also work just fine for 4K video recording, but your mileage may vary.
Advertisement
This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 04/17/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/05/2021.