Actually Listen to Those Vinyls You've Been Collecting With a High-Fidelity Record Player for $30 off

This turntable record player supports two speeds as well as listening over Bluetooth or AUX connections.

ByJoe Tilleli
Collecting and listening to vinyls has really come back around in the last several year. It's become almost as popular as coming after me in the comments for calling them vinyls. If you're looking to start a vinyl collection, you're going to need something to actually listen to them on. You can find a quality record player without breaking the bank.

This 1 by ONE high fidelity record player has built-in speakers, and is currently 13% off at Amazon. It starts at $230, so the discount shave off $30 bringing it down to an even $200.

This model comes in a few different color options but currently the one with the highest discount is the version with the walnut finish. That's a win considering it's the one that also looks the best. It's made from both wood and metal materials, giving it a distinguished look to be a centerpiece in any living room.

When playing records, you can spin at speeds of both 33 and 45RPM. The record player doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. You can connect yourr phone, tablet, or laptop to the turntable speakers over Bluetooth and enjoy listening from Spotify if you choose. It also supports AUX.

