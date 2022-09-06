KitchenAid Sale | Bed Bath & Beyond

Envy-worthy KitchenAid appliances are on-sale at Bed Bath & Beyond today—and it’s not the type of sale to skip out on. These life-improving small appliances help you level up your kitchen game—chopping, mixing, and proofing your way to culinary excellence.

The O.G., the object of desire, the raison d’etre of KitchenAid, is 11% off. You gotta get this while you can—the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is kitchen essential for a reason, capable of beating, mixing, and whipping while you prep the rest of your baking project. There’s something satisfying about spooning egg yolks one at a time while this beats together butter and sugar.

A food processor, you say? Imagine yourself making pesto without it. Nonna used to, but she doesn’t have to anymore. This processor’s leak-resistant bowl and vertical opening allow you to slice’n’dice by gradually adding ingredients without the splatter. You can even use that vertical opening to drizzle, emulsifying sauces and dressings.

Every time I watch a YouTube video of like, a chef making salsa, and they use that tamper thing to make sure it’s all ... together? Very satisfying. A tamper is included with this blender. This high-powered blender creates a vortex for optimal blending. It can handle tough ingredients—so bring your all.

This m ulti-purpose wonder air fries and is a conventional toaster oven. The convection fan keeps air flowing, the dehydration setting keeps things dry and crisp, and specifically, this product wants you to know it can “delicately” fry coconut shrimp. Something for everybody!

Take home this beautiful, ceramic baking bowl designed specifically for bread! This bowl attaches to your KitchenAid stand mixer and is a one-stop-shop for your bread making needs. Have your KitchenAid knead in the bowl, then pop the lid on for proofing, and bake in the oven when it’s ready for a crispy crust.

