Xbox Digital Codes Limited Time Deals | Amazon

A large selection of digital games is on sale for Xbox at Amazon right now. This is great news for us download-only folks. Typically, we only see the really good sales on physical copies, but who wants to waste time standing up from the couch to go swap a disc? Not me. Luckily, l ots of great options are now way cheaper even as digital codes. Explore the open world of extreme sports Mayhem in Riders Republic or perhaps watch an animated puppet of Giancarlo Esposito be intimidating in Far Cry 6—each for just $36