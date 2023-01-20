It's all consuming.
A Large, Waterproof, Bluetooth Speaker for $37 off Sounds Like a Good Deal to Me

Bring the vibe with a loud, punchy bass to your next outdoor function.

Joe Tilleli
Photo: Amazon

W-KING Bluetooth Speaker | $63 | Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is large enough to deliver a powerfully, punchy bass, while still compact enough to be portable. The strap makes it easy to carry along with you to the beach or to a friend’s home. It’s ruggedly durable so it can withstand any accidental bumps or drops and the waterproof casing makes it a perfect fit for any outdoor activity. And that can be one pretty freaking long activity since the battery will last you up to 40 hours of playtime. It even supports one-touch NFC so you can pair your smartphone simply by tapping it to the speaker. Right now you can save 37% over at Amazon.

