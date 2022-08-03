Floor Police Cordless Spinning Motorized Mop | $24 | 60% Off | SideDeal

Despite the aggressive moniker, Floor Police Cordless Spin ning Motorized Mop is a pretty nifty gadget, and it’s only $24 at SideDeal today. A lightweight mop with a r echargeable lithium-ion battery scours and polishes your floor at 100 RPMs (Rotations Per Minute). The brushes spin to clean dirt from your tile and wood floors , and the swivel head can reach under tables with ease. The mop comes with microfiber pads, polishing pads, and scouring pads, each with different purposes, for different situations. These pads are reusable and machine washable: eco-friendly! Sound the Clean Floors Alarms and get to mopping (cordlessly) with 60% off.