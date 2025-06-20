A Barrel-Aged Sip in Every Pour: Save 20% on The Whiskey Grail

Do you love to drink bourbon? Want to experience the best taste you possibly can when it comes to drinking it? Most of its flavor comes from months or years spent inside charred white-oak barrels. The Whiskey Grail recreates a slice of that aging magic the moment you pour. And it's on sale right now at a great price thanks to The Grommet. Specifically, you can save 20% off starting today.

Each vessel is turned and hand-finished from American white oak, then charred on the inside to expose the same caramelized wood sugars that give whiskey its flavor. You can swirl around your bourbon in the Grail and it picks up fresh notes of oak, spice, and sweetness.

The cup itself is the flavor enhancer, and a strong aroma does form at the slightly tapered lip, so giving it a sniff feels closer to a barrel-house tasting than usual. Plus, the smooth oak shows off tight grain lines and a food-safe oil finish that looks equally at home on a bar cart or mantel.

If you’ve been hunting for a gift that feels more personal—and more interactive—than another bottle in a bow, this handmade cup turns any ordinary nightcap into a tasting-room ritual.