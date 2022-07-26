BoutiqueRugs.com | Promo: SCHOOL20



All the home design YouTubers I watch are really into nice throw rugs right now, so the BoutiqueRugs.com Back to School sale is great. Buy a rug, get 20% off decor. That’s it. That’s the deal. By the way, rugs are up to 80% off, which rules. Even if you’re not going back to school, you probably could use a refresh, and rugs make a space look big and expensive, and like you put a lot of thought into it. BoutiqueRugs.com is also leaning into the Coastal Grandmother trend, and nothing says Coastal Grandmother like a white and blue rug. Happy decorating, to the grandmas at heart.