I was once a case hater. I never put any protection on my phone, because I couldn’t stand to cover up the sleek design, and I didn’t want to add any unnecessary bulk. These days, I’ve changed my tune a bit—I’m a bit older and clumsier, and I’ve got kids whose every kick lands on my balls or on my phone pocket. To give my phone just a bit of extra protection, I’ve compromised and settled on a thin case—and after testing a bunch, I’ve found a few that really stand out.



Totalee Thin Case

These are easily the thinnest cases I’ve ever seen. At 0.02 inches thick, it almost feels like there’s nothing on my phone, save for the slightly-less-raised buttons where the cutouts are. It isn’t going to provide any drop protection whatsoever, but it’ll keep the back of your phone pristine from scratches, which is great if you plan on reselling it later on. It comes in a number of colors, from black to frosted to blue and red, and you can find it for a number of different iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy models in the Totalee Amazon store.

Totalee is not the only company making ultra-thin cases like this; you can get almost the exact same case from Peel, Caudabe, and other off-brands on Amazon—sometimes in different colors and price points, some with or without branding, and some with different warranties. Totalee has a pretty great two-year warranty, which is why I’d look there first, but if you find the same thing for significantly cheaper, go for it.

Totalee also makes a thicker clear grippy case, which is great if you like that look and want just a tiny bit more protection. I’m not a fan of clear cases since they tend to show fingerprints and scuffs more over time, leading to a “dirty” look. They also have a very sleek looking thin leather case, which I haven’t tried myself.

Torras Slim Fit

Step up a tad in thickness and you have a whole host of cases that use a very similar design. Right now, TORRAS seems to be the most common of these brands, with their Slim Fit case providing a thin shield around your device for a bit more protection than Totalee’s case, though I wouldn’t rely on it too much if you plan on dropping your phone. Still, it comes in a few fun colors, including blue, red, and green, has a pleasantly soft texture, and is more than thin enough to satisfy case haters out there.

ORNARTO Thin Fit

ORNARTO’s Thin Fit case is extremely similar to the TORRAS one, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they came from the same supplier. However, the ORNARTO has a bit of a shiny, sandy texture to it that gives it an almost glittery look (without being too bedazzled for us manly types)—not to mention some extra grippiness, which is nice if you find most cases too slippery. You can get it in colors like including green, red, and pink, and ORNARTO also offers a Liquid Silicone case for some phones, if you want a smoother feel.

Pitaka Minimalist MagEZ

If you’re willing to pay a bit more, the Pitaka MagEZ case might be the best thin case I tested. It’s extremely slim like the Torras case, with easy access to all your buttons and a soft-touch carbon fiber-esque texture that feels so damn smooth (and comes in multiple colors and styles). It has metal plates inside that make it compatible with Pitaka’s other accessories, like the MagEZ car mount—without interfering with wireless charging. It isn’t cheap, but it definitely feels more premium than some of the less costly models on this list, so if you have a few more bucks, it’s worth it.

Spigen Thin Fit

Here’s where we get to some of the more name-brand cases from companies you know. Spigen makes some of the best thin cases on the market, with their aptly-named Thin Fit case being a fantastic pick. I love the Thin Fit, and used it for a long time on my last phone—its thin, hard plastic design won’t provide a ton of drop protection, but it offers a small space for a metal plate that works with magnetic car mounts, which is nice—though it may disrupt your wireless charging. I have to admit I liked the slightly more rigid angles of the old Thin Fit design on my Pixel 2—the new ones are a bit more standard round edges like you’d find on other cases. You do have the option of adding full-body protection with the Thin Fit 360, though, which is nice. You might also look at the Spigen Ultra Hybrid if the Thin Fit isn’t your jam.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

The Spigen Liquid Air was my other favorite case of the pack. It has a bit more bulk than the other cases on this list, though I’m using the word “bulk” lightly—it’s still fairly thin compared to most cases, and its flexible, slightly-thicker design offers a bit more drop protection than the above options. It’s really well-made, though, and felt like it molded so well to my phone I often forgot it was there. If you want a bit more protection than the barely-there thin cases provide, the Spigen Liquid Air strikes the perfect balance.



Caudabe Sheath

This is one I haven’t used, but like the Spigen Liquid Air, Caudabe’s Sheath is made out of a softer material for a bit of drop protection, while staying very, very slim—in fact, it looks a bit slimmer than Spigen’s offering. Strangely, it isn’t on Amazon, but you can buy it from Caudabe’s site for many iPhone models (along with the Galaxy S10 or S10+). They also make a slightly thicker one called the Synthesis, if the Sheath doesn’t provide enough drop protection for you. If you have an iPhone, I’d take a very good look at the Sheath and Synthesis. If your phone isn’t supported, look at the Liquid Air.

Incipio NGP

The Incipio NGP was the thickest case I tested, and while it’s hardly a behemoth, it does start to reach the bounds fo what I’d consider a thin case. Still, it offers more drop protection than any of the above while still being decently sleek, and comes in transparent varieties so you can see the back of your phone (something I’ve never personally been a fan of, but I know some people like).