Gift Ideas Under $250 | Amazon

2022 is racing to the finish line. There are less than two short months left in the year which means the holidays are quickly approaching. Don’t sit and wait to the last minute to do your shopping. I find myself procrastinating every year, unsure of what to get, then I’m caught in the third week of December just adding to cart whatever I can find that will ship in time. Not this year. Let’s get all of that gift shopping done ahead of schedule so we can enjoy the holiday season instead of being stressed out the whole time. Here at eight different gift ideas for under $250 to get us started.

Water is boring. Sparkling water is where it’s at. Let the loved ones in your life never have to drink anything uncarbonated again with a SodaStream sparkling water maker. This bundle comes with two quick-connect 60L Co2 cylinders, three 1L dishwasher-safe bottles, and two bubly drops flavors.

Any movie or TV aficionado should have the flexibility to watch wherever they want, anytime they want. This HD projector can reach up to 200" across the wall to create a movie theater experience at home or outside in your own backyard.

There isn’t anyone in the world who wouldn’t be delighted to be gifted a pair of AirPods for the holidays except for maybe someone who just bought themselves a pair. Even still they would be grateful.

The demographic of people who love to play video games has been expanding every generation and the Nintendo Switch most certainly is the best way to bring new gamers into the hobby. Games like Mario Kart can be enjoyed by all.



For the traveler in your life, this 3-piece set of luggage comes in a variety of colors to fit their specific tastes and has the right-sized suitcase for any length of trip they have planned.

Your wine-drinker friend will be popping champagne bottles after opening this perfect gift from you. This wine fridge can store up to 14 bottles and keeps the wine chilled between temperatures of 40° and 64°.

Smart home products are always a sure bet when you’re not sure what to get someone. This Ring Video Doorbell will make your friend or family member’s life easier by letting them better monitor who comes to the door and they’ll always be sure to let you in because of how grateful they are to you.

As opposed to traditional ones , this weighted blanket is hand-knitted for even weight distribution. That also makes it more breathable and more aesthetically pleasing.