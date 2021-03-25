Best Overall Treadmill: NordicTrack T Series Illustration : Eric Ravenscraft

Best Overall Treadmill: NordicTrack T Series | $685 | Amazon

If you live in close quarters, you might find that a treadmill can be disruptive to your neighbors or housemates. The 5 Best Quiet Treadmills That Won’t Disturb Your Housemates. Fortunately, some models are quieter than others, and a few of them can even fold up or slide under your desk, so they’re out of everyone’s way. Here are the best treadmills that won’t disturb the other people in (or around) your home.

This NordicTrack T Series treadmill comes with a quiet motor that won’t make too much noise while you’re running on it. It also packs some cushioning that’s primarily designed to ease the impact on your feet, but it helps reduce noise. It comes with a simple, programmable incline and speed control, as well as space for a tablet that you can use to access the company’s Peloton-like live training sessions.

This manual treadmill doesn’t come with any kind of motors, fancy displays, or anything else you might find on the treadmill at the gym. What it lacks in bells and whistles, however, it makes up for in two key areas: price and noise. At just $200, it’s one of the cheapest treadmills you can get. And its cast-iron flywheels keep noise to a minimum. It even folds up, so you can put it away in a closet when you’re done with it.

If you have a standing desk, then an under-the-desk treadmill is a great way to get a workout in without taking up too much additional space in your home. The WalkingPad A1 Pro in particular is low on noise, thanks to its incredibly quiet motor. Best of all, the already low-profile flat treadmill can fold in half, for even easier storage.

The Horizon Fitness T101, in addition to sharing a model number with a Terminator, is a quiet, full-sized treadmill that comes with programmable speed and incline, and neatly folds up so you can put it away when you’re done with it. It includes Bluetooth pairing so you can play your music over the treadmill’s speakers, which admittedly doesn’t do much for the noise situation in your home, but it is pretty cool. Maybe just use headphones when other people are in the house, though.

Best Treadmill With a Screen: NordicTrack Commercial Series

If you’re looking for a Peloton-alternative that doesn’t break the bank (as much), the NordicTrack Commercial Series comes with a built-in 10- inch display that can stream live workouts using the company’s iFit service. At $2,000, it’s much pricier than the other treadmills on this list, but with all the features it needs to become a centerpiece of your home workout. And it still manages to be quiet enough to not disturb your housemates. Fancy that.