Thanksgiving is upon us! We’ve compiled some great deals that double as fool-proof excuses to ignore your family once the glow of being together has worn off. In our experience? Roughly two hours in.
JBL Earbuds | $25 | Amazon
“What’s that, Uncle Tim? Sorry, can’t hear you.” At 50% off, these earbuds are the ultimate family avoidance tool at a great price. For just $25 you can catch up on your favorite political podcast instead of the makeshift one happening at the table.
Mini Pac-Man | $32 | Amazon
So full you couldn’t eat another bite? Live vicariously through Pac-Man’s unyielding appetite. A fun distraction that’s ideal for diverting everyone’s attention away from uncomfortable topics.
Kindle Paperwhite | $95 | Amazon
Curl up with a good book at the dinner table. A Kindle is a great way to tell those around you that you’re well-read and also a little busy at the moment.
Friends Lego Set | $155 | Amazon
Tired of your family and missing your friends? Putting together this extensive Lego set may help ease the pain. Did we mention it’s 14% off? Friendsgiving is just a few hours of assembly away.
Beer Kit | $40 | Amazon
Thanksgiving is a great time to drink alcohol and an even better time to make it. This beer kit is a perfect reason to get some alone time. For science.