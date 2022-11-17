Thanksgiving is upon us! We’ve compiled some great deals that double as fool-proof excuses to ignore your family once the glow of being together has worn off. In our experience? Roughly two hours in.

“What’s that, Uncle Tim? Sorry, can’t hear you.” At 50% off, these earbuds are the ultimate family avoidance tool at a great price. For just $25 you can catch up on your favorite political podcast instead of the makeshift one happening at the table.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 on Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission 35% Off Bose Soundlink Headphones Sounds good

These headphones have stunning sound range and quality, up to 15 hours of playtime, can switch between two Bluetooth devices at a time, and look great. Buy for $149 from Amazon Advertisement

So full you couldn’t eat another bite? Live vicariously through Pac-Man’s unyielding appetite. A fun distraction that’s ideal for diverting everyone’s attention away from uncomfortable topics.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $32 on Amazon

Advertisement

Curl up with a good book at the dinner table. A Kindle is a great way to tell those around you that you’re well-read and also a little busy at the moment.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $95 on Amazon

Advertisement

Tired of your family and missing your friends? Putting together this extensive Lego set may help ease the pain. Did we mention it’s 14% off? Friendsgiving is just a few hours of assembly away.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $155 on Amazon

Advertisement

Thanksgiving is a great time to drink alcohol and an even better time to make it. This beer kit is a perfect reason to get some alone time. For science.