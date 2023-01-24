It's all consuming.
5 Bathroom Upgrades for $100 or Less

Bathroom time is you time. Let's make that time more enjoyable.

Samantha Ruddy
Image for article titled 5 Bathroom Upgrades for $100 or Less
Screenshot: Amazon

Bathrooms don’t have to be all about business. These simple upgrades for $100 or less can add a layer of luxury to your basic bathroom needs. Whether you’re looking for a towel warmer or a shower head that actually brings the pressure, these products will elevate even the most bare bones, pink-tile-from-the-1950s bathroom.

Luxe Bidet Neo 185 | $45 | Amazon

Screenshot: Amazon

Bidets are having a moment and it’s for a good reason: they’re amazing. Save on toilet paper and give your butt a little treat for just $45! This Luxe bidet is normally $100, but right now you can get it for over half off sticker price.

ADOVEL Shower Caddy | $50 | Amazon

Screenshot: Amazon
Stop storing shampoo and body wash on the edge of your tub and get your shower organized with this caddy. It’s cute, has several different layers for holding your cleansing needs, and it’s rust-proof! Add long-term storage to your shower for just $50.

Delta Faucet Dual Shower Head | $58 | Amazon

Screenshot: Amazon
Upgrade your stream for less! This Delta Faucet dual shower head has multiple settings that allow you to customize your shower experience. Whether you like a light drizzle or want your water to give you a full-on massage, this has you covered. Bonus points? It comes with a lifetime warranty and it’s currently 53% off.

Live Fine Towel Warmer | $100 | Amazon

Screenshot: Amazon
So nobody NEEDS a towel warmer, but you know what? We didn’t NEED to go to the moon, either. Receiving a fresh, hot towel out of the shower is a luxury that we should all experience at some point in our lives. One small step for man, one giant hot towel for mankind.

Aquasonic Duo Electric Toothbrushes | $50 | Amazon

Screenshot: Amazon
Level up your toothbrush game with this two-pack of wireless charging electric brushes from Aquasonic. It comes with replacement heads, a case and two electric toothbrushes for you and your partner, best friend, or high-maintenance dog.

