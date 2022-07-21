Zulay Original Milk Frother | $15 | 32% Off | Amazon

If like me, you have spent days in the science lab that is your kitchen attempting to replicate Starbucks’ signature cold foam, you probably have learned that you need a tool to froth milk just right. Combined with a light hand learned from technique, this ultra-fast handheld milk frother does a pretty good job frothing heated milks for lattes, cappuccinos, or whatever coffee concoction suits your fancy. The brand notes it can also be used as a matcha whisk, or even used to whisk up some eggs too. But it’s nickname, the “Milk Boss” tells us what it does best: helping you make delicious coffee treats for 32% off.