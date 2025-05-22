13 of the Best Memorial Day Weekend 2025 Deals

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and with all the fireworks, beer, and hot dogs comes some fantastic sales. We’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day deals we’ve found across various retailers and manufacturers so you can spend less time in front of your computer and more time in front of your grill.

Summer is here, which means it’s time to travel and see the world. Get out of the house and book that trip to Spain you always said you would do. Calpak can support your vacation with an assortment of luggage, backpacks, purses, toiletry bags, and more. The site is running a Memorial Day promotion allowing you to save up to 60% and receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Glasses aren’t just a practicality. They are a statement piece—a chance to show off your sense of style. So why not pick up several options for yourself? GlassesUSA is running a 40% off sale sitewide for Memorial Day, plus free shipping. You can even save on prescription sunglasses. You’ll get a lot of use out of those this Summer.

Take care of your skin. You’ll thank yourself later in life. You can transform your skin with clinically proven sonic devices and treatments thanks to DermaFlash. The site is having a Memorial Day sales event with the biggest discounts of the Summer. Sitewide, you can save 30% and get free shipping.

Historically, Memorial Day weekend has been a great time of the year to upgrade some of those big-ticket appliances around the house. This year is no different as Samsung has a handful of Memorial Day offers live right now. Save up to $1,800 on select refrigerators, up to $1,300 on select washers and dryers, up to $1,000 on select ranges, and more.

Likewise, with appliances, now’s a great time to upgrade the furniture both inside and outside your home. Wayfair is running a Memorial Day clearance sale right now where you can save up to 70%. Living room seating is going for up to 60% off, beds and mattresses are going for up to $200 off, and patio seating is going for up to $600 off.

JACHS NY is clearing out their Winter clothing, making it the perfect time to stock up for next year. Sherpa-lined wool jackets and long-sleeve crewneck sweaters are going for as much as 72% off. The discounts don’t end there, though. Sitewide, you can use the code MD30 at checkout to save another 30% on top of that.

It’s camping season. You can gather up all the gear you need from chairs to tents to canopies to sleeping bags. Get outerwear, hiking backpacks, hats—you name it. REI has quite literally everything under the sun you could ever need while staying in the great outdoors. Right now for Memorial Day weekend, clothing and gear are going for up to 30% off with up to 60% off throughout the website. Additionally, members can save an extra 20% on one item with the code ANNIV2025.

When’s the last time you changed your sheets? It’s generally a good idea to have a few sets on rotation so you can swap them out whenever you’re doing laundry. Brooklinen has its best-sellers bundled together and going for up to 50% off. Save on sateen sheets, Turkish cotton towels, waffle bed blankets, and more.

Dads rejoice as The Home Depot’s Memorial Day weekend sale is massive. Get yourself a Traeger Pro Series grill and smoker for $160 off. Or perhaps a John Deere riding mower for $100 off. The Home Depot has a sitewide sale going on where you can save on tools and appliances like a Google Nest thermostat for $130 off or a Milwaukee drill and driver combo kit for $50 off.

You deserve a high-quality night of sleep, and the way you achieve that is with a high-quality mattress. For Memorial Day, Nectar is having its biggest offer in its history. Right now, you can save up to 50% on mattresses and up to 66% off on bundles.

Target is no stranger to sales events, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the store has some pretty robust deals for Memorial Day. The Summer sale has kicked off with a hard stop on May 26. You’ll find deals on all your backyard party essentials like red solo cups, cupcakes, 12-pks of soda, and more. Also, be sure to check out up to 40% off on dresses, tops, and shorts.

Not every deal happening right now is for the essentials of your Memorial Day weekend party. We’ve got some great selections for your indoor hobbies and responsibilities, too. Lenovo has a doorbuster sale on an assortment of ThinkPad laptops, with discounts going as high as 59%. You can also use the code BUYMORELENOVO at checkout to save yourself another $100.

Become the life of the party for your next outdoor barbecue by bringing the music. Crutchfield has some crazy discounts going on for its Summer Savings Event, with up to $200 off select JBL PartyBox Bluetooth speakers. You’ll also find significant savings on Samsung TVs, Sony headphones, Yamaha home theater receivers, and more.