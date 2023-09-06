1 New Release: Get This PlayStation 5 Console Limited Edition Bundle Before It Sells Out Again

Listen up, gamers: the #1 new release in Amazon’s PlayStation 5 category is back in stock, so if you want it, you need to act fast. We’re talking about the PlayStation 5 Console + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle, which includes a PS5 console, a voucher for a digital copy of the game, and a bunch of limited edition extras. You can get it for $600, and like we said, it’s worth acting fast because it’s been selling out consistently.

PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle | $600 | Amazon

In case you need convincing, reviewers are already raving about their purchases. “It’s been hard trying to get my hands on this system. It’s worth the fight though,” one wrote. “Beautiful console and it runs smoothly so far. I love that it has the disc drive so I can play all of my PS4 games I’ve collected, so I don’t have to go back and forth between systems. The controller is absolutely beautiful and fits my hands perfectly. Well done Sony, you’ve won over an Xbox fan.” Need we say more? Get the bundle for $600 now at Amazon.