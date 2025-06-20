Logo
Give Yourself the Best Spa Day With 21% Off The Shark Cryoglow and SmoothStyle Bundle

A facial and hairdo for less than a trip to the spa? Sounds like an awesome deal to us.

Elevate your at‑home beauty routine with the Shark CryoGlow Cooling + LED Mask — a cutting‑edge device that combines targeted LED light therapy with integrated cryo‑cooling under the eyes for a refreshed, rejuvenated look. With multiple treatment modes (from anti‑aging to blemish repair), CryoGlow works to reduce fine lines, calm inflammation, and improve overall skin tone — all in one sleek, FDA‑cleared unit.

What makes CryoGlow extra special is its Under‑Eye Revive mode, which delivers gentle cooling to puffiness and dark circles while simultaneous light therapy works on the skin’s surface. This unique fusion makes it more than a facial mask — it’s a full-face treatment tool designed with modern skin goals in mind.

To complete your beauty tech arsenal, pair CryoGlow with the Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb & Blow Dryer Brush. This dual‑mode styling tool dries and styles wet hair without exceeding damaging heat levels, then transitions to a heated comb setting to smooth and refine dry hair. Designed for all hair types, it helps you go from damp to sleek in one step — perfect when you want your morning routine to be quick but polished.

Together, CryoGlow and SmoothStyle make a powerful pair: skincare and hairstyling tools that live in harmony. Use CryoGlow for your nightly skin ritual and let your hair routine begin with SmoothStyle in the morning. With continued use, expect skin that glows and hair that looks salon‑worthy — without ever leaving home.

