You Mastered Daily Chores, Now Here Come The Weekly Chores [WILD CHEERING]

Squalor Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and advice columnist.

Let’s not mince words here: As we spend more and more time in our homes, things are going to start to get gross. Last week, we huddled up to review what a basic set of daily chores might look like and now it’s time to talk about what basic weekly chores people should consider adopting.



So, here come your weekly chores! As with the daily chores, these will not be one-size-fits-all but they’re a very good baseline for most homes. It’s also helpful to see them organized this way, in the event you, the person reading this, carries most of the burden for home care and is looking to distribute the work among your roommate(s), partner(s), child(s … erm, -ren).

Also, if you’re looking for a way to talk to your roommate(s), partner(s), child(s … erm, -ren) about doing chores, feel free to use this and blame me for it. “Well Jolie said to do chores, so.” I’m happy to take this one for you. With that! Here come the basic weekly chores; just like the basic daily chores there are eight of them — two in each main room of the home.

Weekly Bedroom Chores

In the bedroom, the big weekly (or every-other-weekly) chore is making the bed with clean sheets, but a short burst of tidying — just putting things away, really — goes a long, long way in keeping an orderly looking bedroom.

1. Change bed linens: Make the bed with clean sheets once a week or once every other week.

2. Tidy and dust/polish all surfaces: Remember when I said we’d come back to that chair where you pile your laundry? Well here we are! Once a week, it’s well worth taking ten minutes or so to put away clothes, tidy surfaces like the dresser and bedside table, and dust/polish those as needed.

Weekly Living Room Chores

The main living space of the house is probably the number one spot where clutter creep occurs. Picking things up and putting them away allows you to then clean a coffee and/or side tables, and to clean the floors.

1. Pick up clutter, put things in their rightful place and dust or polish all surfaces.

2. Vacuum, sweep or mop floors.

Weekly Kitchen Chores

Most people are using their kitchens more than ever now — which means it’s also time to step up your kitchen cleaning routine.

1. Wipe counters, and tabletop, cabinet doors and vent hood, fridge exterior, stove, and sink with all-purpose cleaner.

2. Check fridge for spoiled/old food, throw it away. Then empty trash cans/wastepaper baskets in other rooms (bedroom, bathroom, home office, etc.) and take out the trash.

Weekly Bathroom Chores

Cleaning a bathroom tends to be one of the more dreaded chores, but staying on top of things by doing a regular routine makes things much less heinous.

1. Do the 10-minute bathroom clean.

2. Sweep or mop floors.