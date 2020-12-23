With Walmart+, Shopping Online or In-Store Is Easier Than Ever Before

Gif : Walmart

Walmart’s recently-launched Walmart+ membership has a few perks that make shopping for everything you need a lot more convenient. The retailer is continuously adding benefits to Walmart+, but the features that stand out right now for making shopping more streamlined, efficient, and easy—both online and in-store—are its mobile scan & go, free delivery, and free shipping benefits.

Here’s a little bit more about each.

Mobile Scan & Go

Love shopping in-store, but wish you could save some time on your trip? Mobile scan & go lets you do just that. This Walmart+ membership perk lets you take care of your entire in-store shopping trip, from start to finish, with just a few taps on the Walmart app.

After signing up for a Walmart+ membership, you’ll download the Walmart app. Open it up in the store and scan everything you’re shopping for as you go. You’ll see a running tally of your purchases — very helpful for sticking to your shopping list and staying on budget.

The app lets you easily add or subtract items with just a few taps. Once you’re done shopping, there’s no waiting in a long checkout line. Just head to a self-checkout register and scan an in-app QR code. Use your app to pay, and show your Exit Pass at the door. Your receipt is stored in your app, too, so no more dealing with easily-lost paper receipts.

Mobile scan & go lets you save time and have a streamlined, contact-free in-store shopping experience. But for online shopping, Walmart+ has made things easier, too.

Free Delivery and Free Shipping

You can get anything delivered straight to your door these days, but can you get it within an hour, and delivered for free?



A Walmart+ membership includes free delivery from your Walmart store*, at the same everyday low prices we expect from the retailer. Just use the Walmart app to pick out what you need, then select a delivery time. You can even choose same-day delivery, with one-hour windows usually available as early as 7 PM and as late as 8 PM

As long as the total for your purchases meets the $35 limit, delivery is free. There’s even in-app tipping for delivery drivers.

A Walmart+ membership also includes free next-day and two-day shipping on items ordered from Walmart.com, with no order minimum. (Some restrictions do apply, such as with oversized, freight, and Marketplace items.)

Mobile scan & go, free delivery from your store*, and free next-day and two-day shipping with no order minimums** are all benefits of a Walmart+ membership. There are two membership options — $12.95 a month or $98 a year (do the math and you’ll see it pays for itself after just a couple of home deliveries***.)

Want to try it out first? You can with a free 15-day trial that includes access to every Walmart+ membership perk. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Excludes oversized, freight, & Marketplace items.

***based on the $7.95 delivery fee.