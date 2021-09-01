Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Promoted Deal: Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 | $120 | Amazon

Advertisement

Fall is finally here! Well, technically it starts in late September, but we all really know it starts the moment PSLs become available. In which case—Happy Several Weeks Into Fall Already Everyone! And being that it’s several weeks into Fall, that means the air is going to become a whole lot dryer. Uncomfortably dry. Lucky for us, a brand new humidifier from Smartmi launched today to make all our dryness problems go away.

Unlike many other humidifiers on the market, the new Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 adds moisture into the air through evaporative humidification, meaning there is no water mist that could potentially combine with dust and bacteria in the air. It offers a self-cleaning mode which will remove any odors or stains inside the unit. Plus, with a large capacity of 4L, this device will work for up to 24 hours after a single fill, and you’ll barely hear it running with a noise level of only 35dB.

The Mi Home App gives you the power to toggle the sound on or off, set a timer, or enable air-drying mode. Air-drying mode allows the device to work for up to 8 hours when the water level is under 10%, drying up the remaining water to prevent buildup of impurities and odor. The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 is equipped with all-around safety protection including child lock parameters, an auto-shutoff if the water level reaches under 10%, and all electrical components located at the top away from the water tank underneath.

Advertisement

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 will normally go for $160, but is marked down to $152 on Amazon for the launch. However, you can also enter the promo code MiKinja20 for an additional 20% off. That brings it down to only $120. Note though that this deal is only valid for the next couple weeks through September 15th, so go get yours today.

Advertisement

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 27% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $27 today.



We’re at the end of August with many students on their way back to school or perhaps already even checking into the dorms. Luckily Best Buy is running a deal on MacBook Airs for $50 off. That’s right. Get a 256GB model for only $950 or a 512GB model for $1,100. Students can put that savings toward food as you can never have too much food while at college. Or maybe get a Boondock Saints poster for your dorm room wall.



Advertisement

HP said, “Hey you want a new computer? Get yourself a new computer!” 24 different items from PC towers, to laptops, to monitors, to printers are massively discounted for Labor Day weekend. One highlight is the HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower PC. This tower with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of memory, a 512 GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 630 which normally goes for $1673 is down to just $703. This HP Pavilion Laptop is down by $200 and this monitor is down by $50. Free shipping worldwide and select items are eligible for an additional 5% off with the code HP21LDS5.



The sale extends for two weeks ending on 9/11. If you’re in the market for a new monitor or new PC entirely, it’s worth checking out.

Advertisement

Few things are more embarrassing when you’re on a work video call than background noise. Although your coworkers will tell you they’re not bothered by it, the minute details of your personal life probably aren’t something you want them privy to. Plus, no one wants to be the source of distraction while others are trying to speak.



Krisp puts this concern behind you by employing AI-based noise cancelation that gets rid of unwanted sound not only on your side but on the end of whomever you’re speaking to as well. It’s even capable of instant audio recordings, echo removal, and adding virtual backdrops to your webcam feed. Because it appears as a floating widget, you don’t have to surrender much of your screen real estate either.

Advertisement

Krisp is compatible with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, and more. Best of all, it’s completely free to get started. Although you can upgrade to paid plans later starting at $5 per month, the free version nets you 240 minutes of noise cancelation each week and requires no credit card entry to install. If you’re still working from home like I am, Krisp is an essential tool for keeping your on-screen presence professional no matter how noisy your household.

Running out of crap to watch on Netflix? They’ve got a handful of good docs, but I feel like the algorithm just keeps pushing the same four I’ve already watched to my home page. We need a different service. CuriosityStream HD is platform of thousands of documentaries featuring experts like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene teaching you about the natural world, space, and our future. Join millions of subscribers in broadening your horizons with new content added weekly. You can also download shows and watch offline which is always nice. Lifetime subscriptions normally go for $250, but you can get get one from StackSocial for 20% off. Not only that, but if you enter the promo code STREAM25 at checkout, you’ll get another 25% off brining the total to $150.



G/O Media may get a commission CuriosityStream HD Lifetime Subscription Buy for $150 at StackSocial Use the promo code STREAM25

Advertisement

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip3 is finally available today for purchase. The phone is equipped with a 1.9-inch cover screen for use when the phone is closed. By displaying various notifications on the outside, you intuitively interact with them with voice commands without the need opening the phone for small and quick tasks. The large cover screen also allows you to take selfies using the exterior lens while still seeing a preview of the photo while doing so. Samsung also showed off a Flex mode for taking selfies where you can stand the phone up on its own as if it were a tiny little laptop so you can take photos or record videos hands free.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are available in 7 different colors—3 of which (Gray, White, and Pink) are exclusive to the Samsung website. Sales are now open and you can save up to $600 toward your purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip3 with eligible trade-in for a limited time. Go ahead and get rid of that old cracked phone you’re using for one that doesn’t snap when folded in half like a clamshell.

Advertisement

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3—a phone which unfolds to a large 7.6" tablet display—is finally available as of today. One remarkable improvement over the previous gen fold phone is the Z Fold3's use of Samsung’s first Under Display Camera. When unfolded, there will be not be a pesky misshapen bezel. All screen. All the time. It’s also compatible with the S Pen for easy editing, notetaking, or what-have-you. We have gone full circles back to having handheld PDAs and honestly I’m not mad about it. The Z Fold3 also supports multi-window view allowing for up to three apps to be open side by side. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available in 3 different colors—Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green.

Sales are open now and you can save up to $900 toward your purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold3 with eligible trade-in for a limited time.

Well, just like the title says, the 4th generation Echo Dot is down to $35. These things normally go for $50, but you can get them cheap for a sweet $15 off right now. If you don’t have one or a similar smart speaker yet, know that they are very handy. It’s worth the price alone just to be able to ask Alexa to play Crawling in the Dark by Hoobastank every minute of every day. What are you waiting for? All you need to say is “Alexa, play Crawling in the Dark by Hoobastank,” and she’ll do it. You could even get multiple Echo Dots and put one in every room of your house. Then when you say, “Alexa, play Crawling in the Dark by Hoobastank everywhere on repeat,” it’ll be playing in all the rooms of your house until the end of time.



Advertisement

Amazon is offering the Echo for $20 off the standard price. Until now, I actually didn’t realize the Echo and Echo Dot were two different smart speakers, but indeed they are. If you opt for the premium Echo over the Dot, you’ll be treating yourself to a 3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters, Dolby Audio, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. It’s also much bigger when compared next to one another.



If you haven’t upgraded your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using since January. It has an app-based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. I have no issues connecting to it from anywhere in my 1BR apartment. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for $24 less than what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.



Advertisement

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 39% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Advertisement

Here at Kinja Deals, we tend to write a lot about Bluetooth earbuds and speakers. There are many options out there to choose from with different devices going on sale every day. Though, have you ever actually wondered where the term “Bluetooth” actually comes from? It might be older than you think.



The term actually dates back to Norway and Denmark circa 958. King Harald Gormsson united the two countries during his reign in the same way industry leaders of Intel, Ericcson, and Nokia sought out to unite PCs with cellular devices via a short-range wireless link. That’s it. So why Bluetooth though? Well King Harald Gormsson had a dead tooth giving it a dark bluish gray color earning him the nickname “Bluetooth.” The symbol for Bluetooth is actually a bind rune merging the runes for his initials—(Hagall) (ᚼ) and (Bjarkan) (ᛒ).

Engineers in the industry had planned to only use the term as a placeholder until marketing could come up with a better term. They weren’t able to in time for release so, well... Bluetooth

Advertisement

I’m sure you could probably find a podcast going into greater detail. And if you do, you can go ahead and listen to it on one of these Bluetooth devices—a Tribit speaker on sale for $28 or a Tribit pair of earbuds on sale for $63.

You can now score a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $170 for the Lava Red versions, which is $70 less than the price of the other color options. These buds deliver the booming Beats sound many have come to love, doing so with the same Apple H1 chip you’ll find in the newest AirPods. What this does is enable faster, more reliable connections as well as hands-free Siri activation for iPhone users. Fret not Android users, this pair also works with your stuff.



Beyond the superior audio capabilities, you’re buying Powerbeats for long-lasting nine hour battery life (24 hours total with the charging case), plus those ear hooks to keep them clinging to the sides of your head during intense workouts or runs.

Advertisement

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.



Advertisement

Gameplay recording has finally been made easy with Gecata Game Recorder. Create overlays with your webcam, assign hotkeys for easy on-the-fly adjustments, save your video and audio recordings separately, and stream and record at the same time in 4K up to 120 FPS. You can grab a lifetime subscription to the software for only $20.



Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pick up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $40 from Amazon.



Advertisement

And if you waited like I did to play through this, now is your chance to meet Garrus, Mordin, Tali, Liara, and every other squadmate the internet hasn’t shut up about. Though in all honestly I get it. After playing, I can confirm that the squadmates are easily the best part of the series which is why I can confirm Mass Effect 2 is the best of the three. Fight me.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time takes us all back to our roots. With this release, plus Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the long-awaited sequel Psychonauts 2, I feel we may be on the cusp of a return to 3D platforming. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling. Though for folks out there with a Series X, you’ll be happy to know the game is also optimized for your console.



Advertisement

Doom is a franchise that, prior to 2016, no one saw making a comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then disappeared. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series and GameStop is offering the collection for only a mere $8. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.



Advertisement

Not too long ago, a recommendation for No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. This game of space exploration had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past several years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history—completely turning things around with its Next update. The overhauls has been so successful, it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game—beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yeah, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is a good game now. It’s become the game it was meant to be all along. If you’re curious about seeing this change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version for only $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really see this game shine.



Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to download Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at the Microsoft Store, so long as you are an Xbox Live Gold member. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.



Advertisement

Two outstanding critically-acclaimed games for the the developer PlayDead have been bundled together and are on sale for $7. If you aren’t familiar with these titles, they are both puzzle platformers in creepy unsettling worlds—possibly connected, but that’s for the fan theorists to debate. Both these games leave a lasting impression. LIMBO which originally releases over 10 years ago has often been sited as an example of how video games can be taken seriously as an artform. Of course, we are now so much wiser and know for certain that video games are trash and no one should ever play a video game. If you can’t resist the temptation though, you could do a lot worse than these two.



Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the console versions of the game are down to $35. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).



In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



Advertisement

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping its price. Much like Luigi, we are all now cowering in fear as we return to public settings and strangers get a little to close to us. Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this for $19 off at Target.



If you’re looking for something to play to put off venturing into public again, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option. Especially now that we are entering spooky season. Fill your day with fake fears that we put on for entertainment instead of the very real theat of the outside world.

Advertisement

There’s a bit of a misconception around the company 8BitDo. A lot of people think they sell controllers. While not entirely inaccurate, they are really selling something else—nostalgia. They’re giving you your memories. They’re giving you a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa to bundle up with and go back to your childhood. So go ahead and grab this $25 wireless replica of the SEGA Genesis controller and play Sonic Mania to be a SEGA kid once again.



Disclaimer: 8BitDo does not actually sell warm blankets or cups of hot cocoa.

They pretty much exclusively sell controllers. Please shop for those other items separately.

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.



Advertisement

This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish trainer. No Poké Balls required.

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are both a marvel of engineering and a disastrous result of it. The brilliance is in their adaptability be it as part of the handheld, part of the grip controller, held sideways individually, or swung around with motion. The pain comes from this damn joystick drift which Nintendo has yet to do anything significant about to correct. Though the most remarkable thing to come out of these Joy-Cons are the wide variety of colors they’re offered in. As someone who grew up in the N64 era, I loved that all four of my controllers were different from each other and from my friend’s controllers which were also all different. There’s so much personality in the colors and Nintendo finally brought that back after several generations. You can get yourself these neon pink and neon green ones for $10 off at GameStop. The price will be reflected as $69 after adding to your cart.



Advertisement

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been a year and a half since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is constantly going on and off sale. It’s now down to $38 on Switch at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but get rid of turn based gameplay and swaps in Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups. We seem to be in the clear for now.



Both Ori games are beautiful, heartfelt challenging Metroidvania platformers that will leave you crying more than once. Seriously, these games are stunning to look at and will leave an impression on you so you are thinking about them for weeks to come. If you haven’t had a chance to play either yet, you won’t regret dipping into it on your Nintendo Switch so you can play handheld in a small closet where no one can see you cry. The physical collection comes with 6 collectible art cards and the soundtracks for both games. Ori: The Collection releases October 12th, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.



Advertisement

Spending the last year with three of my closest friends in the neighborhood has been awesome. We’ve kept our social circle small and board games have become a staple of our hangs. Remember playing M.A.S.H. (that stands for mansion, apartment, shack, house if you don’t remember) in school with a simple pen and paper? Well, now there’s an update to it. This Fortune Telling Adult Party Game is 64% off will be the perfect addition to your collection.



The game from your childhood has been resurrected and is now a killer grown-up version. It’s quick and easy to play. There are thousands of possible fortunes to conjure from as there are 300 Fate Cards in 6 different categories. There are also 40 Scenario Cards making the probability of the same fortune virtually impossible. This allows for hours of play with no repeats. There are dry-erase cards to create your own answers to. You can play with 2 or 4 people so no worries if you’re keeping the clique to a minimum. Toss this new/old favorite into your rotation and enjoy a night of light fun in this heavy world.

Advertisement

This would normally be the time of year where I’d be getting ready to head to Toy Fair. A wonderful experience of getting to see every company unveil what they have coming out that year. The best part is discovering new brands and new toys. I’m a sucker for blind boxes and remembering finding out about Lost Kitties a few years ago. This is their multipack and it’s 46% off.



In this giant blind box, you’ll uncover five lost kitties with ten accessories, plus there are stickers and colored clay they are hidden in. The carton is adorably designed with cats from series 1 and 2. With each tier, you find clay you have to break apart and comb through to find the felines and goodies. As with most blind boxes, they want you to get hooked and collect the whole set. But this could be a nice way to keep a kid occupied for a while when you’re on a zoom call. Each cat is cleverly crafted and very cute. This is a great price for a pack like this compared to other boxes in this space.

Betrayal at the House on the Hill is every B horror movie you’ve ever seen rolled into one. My friends and I started getting into, for lack of a better term, more “advanced” tabletop/board games a few years ago. Betrayal acted as sort of our intro into TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. There is ample opportunity for roleplay which certainly enhances the experience. If you lean into the goofiness and tropes of the genre, you are in for a really fun and laugh-filled couple of hours.



Advertisement

The game is split into two phases. 3-6 players take on the roles of various horror movie archetypes like the hunky boy or a cautious priest and explore the corridors of this spooky mansion. After accumulating some items and weapons and after a certain in-game threshold is hit, something called “The Haunt” is triggered. The Haunt identifies one player as the traitor and kicks off phase two. Now the remaining survivors must face off against the traitor in one of 50 different haunt scenarios. It could anything from a bomb having been planted on the premises to a mummy trying to marry you. In one scenario, my friends and I were shrunk down to toy size and had to escape the house before being devoured by a house cat.

The extensive list of possible Haunts combined with the everchanging layout of the mansion makes Betrayal one of the more fun board games to revisit over and over again. You can get a copy now on Amazon for the reduced price of $32.





When I saw the VHS-esque case appear on my dash, I assumed it was some vintage throwback box. Don’t get me wrong; I was still absolutely interested. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161), I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 31% off while doing so.



Advertisement

This is the sequel we were waiting for. In the first game, there were over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. This version has one hundred new flicks from the last ten years. I enjoy these games because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said of the old version they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them, and it sounds like Big Potato listened. Revisit classics and new favorites now, but I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Batman is no stranger to LEGO. Countless sets have been produced, not to mention he starred in his own movie. But there are still Batman LEGO sets to be had. The latest of which is the Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown. This 422 piece set includes the Batmobile Tumbler as it appears in The Dark Knight Trilogy as well as minifigures for Batman and Scarecrow. The Batman piece even comes with a swappable head to showcase his nightmare version while under the influence of Scarecrow.



Advertisement

The whole month of September is just Halloween eve. It’s the setup for the best month, season, and holiday. Disney has done spooky and adorable like no other company and is basically the one you look to in that ven diagram. Hocus Pocus is a Hallow’s Eve staple even twenty-eight years later. And there’s no way you didn’t completely fall in love with cursed cutie Thackery Binx. This fifteen-inch Binx Plush is the puurrrrfect decoration to prep for pumpkin season. The detail is bewitching with his coffin-shaped name tag, witch hat (probably from Dani), and it’s all tied up with a sweet orange-colored ribbon to stay on theme. Binx is sure to horrify the Sanderson Sisters with how charming his expression is. He was designed by Caley Hicks of There Will Be Cute, one of my favorite Society6 shops.



Free shipping for orders over $75.

Advertisement

Still sitting slumped over on the couch or flimsy office chair while gaming it up? It’s about time you got that under control, don’t you think? Take control of your comfort (and your back) with a brand new gaming chair — or a new chair, period, Vertagear has you covered during its Back To School sale with a wide range of options that come in a dizzying number of colors. Choose the right chair for you as well as your setup and save some cash, while you’re at it. Most Vertagear chairs feature outstanding lumbar and neck support, adjustable 4D armrests, an adjustable backseat, tilt, and seat height. That’s more than that old broken down chair is doing for you, after all. And while you’ll save some cash already with Vertagear’s sale, you can also take an additional 10% off for Labor Day on September 6 using the code LABOR10.



I may be the furthest thing from a pro-gamer, but I still use an Xbox Elite controller when I play. It doesn’t matter if I’m sitting down for a quick round of Halo (the Birthday Party skulls stay on during co-op) or for a full day obsessing over speed traps in Forza Horizon 4 (soon to be in Forza Horizon 5).



Advertisement

At the discounted price of $164 on Amazon, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is quite tempting. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock. Honestly, It’s worth it alone for the paddle buttons. Being able to jump and reload without taking my thumb off the right stick is a godsend.

Plus, for those PC players out there, the second generation model now adds Bluetooth which will save you the $30 you’d otherwise be spending on a separate, proprietary Xbox Wireless USB adapter. (Though, for the improved range and latency, you might still want to consider one of these.) Oh, and did I mention it has wireless charging? Because it does have wireless charging. No need for AAs either.

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

Advertisement

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

The Earth is in disarray. Tropical storms, wildfires, earthquakes, hurricanes, heat waves—all effects of climate change and all natural disasters that we can prevent. While using metal straws, driving EVs, or buying more sustainable toilet paper isn’t the answer to all of our problems, the most impactful changes are out of our individual control, so you might as well do what you can with what little power you have—like saving 25% off your first order of Reel Bamboo toilet paper using the promo code FIRST25.



Advertisement

Reel Bamboo is committed to reducing excess waste by employing a plastic-free wiping solution sourced from the fastest growing plant on the planet. Because bamboo can grow 3 feet in just 24 hours and doesn’t need to be replanted, it’s a surplus natural resource we don’t have to worry about burning through too quickly. Bamboo also wastes 30% less water than hardwood trees and lets out 35% more oxygen, allowing it to stave off 25 metric tons of CO2 in the atmosphere on an annual basis. Plus, it’s even softer than paper too, so you’re not sacrificing comfort for environmental consciousness.

If you’re a pup parent or a doggo enthusiast, this is the deal for you. As we prep for one of the best days of the year, grab yourself a treat too. For the rest of the day, take 30% off all Dog Tees from our pals at Famous in Real Life. They have a pretty great selection of pooch puns for dog lovers, young and old.



I’m a big fan of a classic crewneck sweatshirt and can say that Famous in Real Life has some of the softest in my collection. Each is a cotton/poly blend and holds up after quite a few washes. This one is how I feel every time I got out with my friends; I wish I was at home with my dog. It comes in seven colors to vibe with the others in your closet. I honestly can’t think of a better way to display your general unhappiness of being away from your fluffy child.

Advertisement

I have a mug or two in the kitchen from FIRL, and they are not only beautifully designed but can handle the dishwasher and microwave. This one is perfect for a pupper person. This is also one of my favorite jokes from The Hangover. “Are y’all ready to let the dogs out, like who who who?” Because truly, who wouldn’t own up to letting all these fur angels out?!

You have until midnight to use this code as you see fit across the site.

If you’re an avid candle lover like me, a good lighter that can do its job at many angles is what you need. Dissim’s Inverted Lighter is a Kickstarter champion and can help with candles and more with a premium soft flame.



Advertisement

By using standard butane, this adjustable flame can be lit in pretty much any direction. And being butane, this lighter produces a low-temperature candle flame. It’s easy to get that flame going with the ergonomic grip and is stable for precision. The design is patent-pending but works brilliantly for angled flames. You’ll be able to refill the tank making this a huge upgrade from harmful disposable lighters. Rad sites like Hypebeast have recommended this lighter, and now we are adding to that list too. Grab this today for 16% less and light up your life.

This will ship for $3.

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Advertisement

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

The sharpener will ship for $3.

If you’re looking for a new snooze spot for your fur baby Pet Craft Supply’s Soho Round Pet Bed might be what you were looking for. This small size one is currently on sale. This is an ideal selection if you have a geriatric pooch or feline, as it’s made of orthopedic memory foam. It’s wrapped in premium cushiony material. The Soho bed is designed to provide ultimate comfort for muscles, joints, aches, and pain. Made as a wraparound, it works perfectly for pets who love the cinnamon roll nap style. When your pets feel safe, they can relax and get a purrfect night’s rest. Let them cuddle up as it works with their body heat, the bed will retain and radiate that warmth right back to them. Even being plush, it’s still durable and constructed with non-toxic, high-quality fabrics. You can machine wash it, so don’t fret if there is an accident. Surprise your four-legged bestie with this sweet sleep space now.



Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Vacuuming sucks. Literally and figuratively. If you have a big machine you lug around the house to hoover up debris, pet hair, dust, and all those other gross things in your home, you know this. But it doesn’t have to. Suck, I mean, in the negative sense. Swap over to a lightweight but powerful vacuum with the Samsung JetStick, now $422 down from $649 via Samsung. It’s a completely cordless machine that’s just 6 pounds. Carry it and get to vacuuming all around your home, especially in hard-to-reach places with its 180-degree swivel head.It also features a 5-layer filtration system to capture pet dander, pollen, and other allergens so you can finally stop sneezing.



You get up to 60 minutes of vacuum power on a charge, and then you can swap two another battery for 120 minutes in a flash. This might seriously make you consider vacuuming more than just once a month, especially since its dustbin is simple to manage, too. Just put it on top of the included Clean Station and watch it empty itself. It’s almost like having a maid, except you’re still gonna need to push it. That’s pretty easy, though, right?

Advertisement

Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot. This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save $60 and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.



This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Safety is sexy. Wait no, smart. Wait no. Sexy and smart. If you’re looking for an upgrade in the home security realm but aren’t interested in a total overhaul this smart lock is what you want. Ultraloq has this U-bolt smart lock with a keypad and WiFi adapter for just $179. It’s still going for almost $20 more on competing sites.



This lock does in fact have smartie pants on. This deadbolt offers six ways to get into your house. You can use the app, a fingerprint, a code, the auto-lock, a magic shake, or the old-fashioned mechanical key. This fancy lock will also monitor your home for you while you’re away. You can also access your door remotely so say you forgot your pal was walking your dogs while you were on vacay, well you can still get them from afar without keys. It’s designed for any standard door and no drilling or wiring is needed. Easy to install and easy to use. Just think of a clever code only you will know.

We’ve all seen it at our local grocery stores—coffee straight from the can! Sold at every major chain from Walmart to Whole Foods, Rise coffee is about as commonplace as bottled Starbucks Fraps. An organic, vegan alternative to your favorite caffeinated beverages, Rise’s flavored brews are made with the company’s signature oat milk. And if you purchase anything from the Rise Brewing Co. site directly, you can enjoy a generous 15% off at checkout using the promo code KINJA15.



Advertisement

With free shipping on all orders of any price, why wait until you can make it to the store to replenish your caffeine supply at a modest price? If you drink as much coffee as I do, 15% can add up to be a significant markdown. This variety pack, for instance, comes down to just under $43 for a pack of six 32-ounce cartons and even less than that if you subscribe and save. A six-pack of oat milk, on the other hand, comes down to $22 while coffee-drinking commuters can grab a 12-pack of black or vanilla nitro cold brew in a can for only $30.

Whether you’re picking up Rise’s cold brew in the carton or a can or planning to mix its gluten- and dairy-free oat milk into your own coffee concoction at home, this is one coffee bean-infused deal you don’t want to miss.

G/O Media may get a commission Shop now 15% off Sitewide Rise Brewing Co. Use the promo code KINJA15

Advertisement

Make dinner prep go even smoother with 20% off this CRUX Artisan Series chopper today— that brings it down to just $28. This food chopper can handle 3 cups of food and it dices, minces, and purees in addition to chopping.



Whether you want to make your own guacamole or just chop veggies and the like for recipes without all the fuss, the CRUX chopper has you covered.

Get it while the deal is still on over at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Advertisement

If you’re still holding true to eating better, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 20% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.



Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and the deepest savings are on this aqua color.

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Premium French Press from Grosche Madrid is 17% off and has a dual filter system to perfect every cup of coffee or fresh loose tea leaves. So you can use ground coffee safely, and it will brew fully within minutes. Both tea and coffee will result in bold rich flavors, and you can make two or three large cups at a time. Obviously, mug size will determine that. This 34oz capacity French Press is made of high-quality borosilicate glass. This makes it not only durable but resistant to very high temperatures. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.



Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Concentrix 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s 46% off what its original price is.



Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their tuxCORE aluminum bottoms. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is ceramic-coated with an organic nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine for each use. This set has a 1.5-quart saucepan and a 3-quart saucepan, both with lids, an 8" open nonstick frypan, an 11" nonstick frypan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid plus a steamer insert.

Advertisement

If you enjoy a delicious spoon of honey in your tea but tire of those annoying, hard-to-squeeze bears, we’ve got something even better for you. This Hunnibi Honey Dispenser is just $26 at Amazon right now, and that’s a small price too pay for just how absolutely adorable this things is. It’s a special no-drip glass dispenser that will keep you from sizzling sticky honey everywhere, with a fun honeycomb design all over the sides. It keeps honey fresh, holds 1 cup of the sweet stuff, and can even be used for other similarly syrupy liquids. If nothing else, buy it because it’s so darn cute. When’s the last time you could say that about a vessel that stores condiments and sauces?



As the chilly season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about all the delicious warm beverages that come with it. I am a big fan of hot tea and honey. The easiest way to get that sugary stickiness into your cup is a honey stick. From now until September 5, take 15% off this 50-pack from Homestead. Just use the code 15KDHONEY at check out.



Advertisement

In this bundle, you’ll get five different flavors: Orange, Lemon, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Clover. That means there will be ten of each, so perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself for all fall and winter. These are all-natural, which means they are literally just honey and essential oil. Nothing artificial or bad in here. I mean, honey is nature’s perfect sugar. Each is made from an apiary in the Rocky Mountains. Homestead also donates annually to Pollinator Partnership to ensure these sweet little buzzers are safe for years to come.

If you’re a wine lover or ready to challenge your tastebuds, this deal from Winc is for you. Save 40% on a dozen bottles of wine matched to your preference. Once you take the Palate Profile Quiz, your bottle recommendations will be expertly curated and delivered right to your door. This bundle from StackSocial offers you 12 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $94. This voucher is worth up to $155.



This means you’re paying less than $8 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at Winc, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. Enjoy your bottles, cancel your membership anytime, or skip a month if you’d like. This offer is only valid for new Winc members.

Advertisement

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only and can’t be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax is not included in the base price.

Love ice in your drinks but hate dealing with ice trays? Samesies. Stop pouring water into those plastic contraptions and upgrade your ice game with the Frigidaire Ice Maker, now $107 at Amazon. It makes bullet-shaped ice cubes in under 9 minutes and can store up to 1.7 lbs of ice at once. Its 1.7-liter capacity means it can make about 26 lbs of ice every day, so you’re covered even if you decide to throw an end-of-summer bash. You can even watch your ice being made thanks to its see-through window. Its handy ice basket and scoop can help you stay tidy, and the machine will even let you know when it’s full or out of water. Easy-peasy.



Advertisement

Can’t get your day started without a cup of coffee? Join the club. But sometimes you don’t want to make a whole pot. Either you live alone or just one cup will do, right? Stop making an entire vat of coffee and make things easy for yourself. Snap up this simple and attractive Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for just $139 at SideDeal and make the perfect cup every morning. And only one cup — unless you want to throw some more in there. It’s programmable for up to 3 people, has 3 strength and 3 temperature settings, and can brew anywhere from a 4 ounce to 12-ounce cup. Your coffee is done in a minute, and you can brew nine cups without refilling. Now, how’s that for a good morning? Pick one of these up today, but be sure to use promo code KINJAFS when checking out.



As Valkyrie assumed the role of ruler of New Asgard so should you in your own abode. With this cute novelty Mjolnir Bottle Opener, you can do just that. This is the perfect little gift for a Marvel fan in your life too. For just $11 use it as a keychain and show your support for the old gods. The mighty Thor’s hammer comes in classic silver or bronze. What better way to honor Odin’s favored son than by cracking open a cold one and hoping on PlayStation with Korg.



They offer the Infinity Gauntlet too but who would want to snap away a sober afternoon. Actually a lot of you probably. Snap those bottles.

Advertisement

You ever wish you had popcorn more than anything in the world? More than you want your short, bald friend to come back to life? We’ve all been there. Luckily, we don’t need to waste our one wish on having popcorn. We can just spend $25 on this Dragon Ball Z popcorn maker and it will make the popcorn for us. The top part even doubles are a bowl. Incredible.



Your Instant Pot is a beautifully versatile appliance as-is. You can cook just about anything you want in it, from soups to sauces to stews and everything between. But did you know you could get a lid that could transform it into an air fryer? You certainly can. Pick up the Air Fryer Lid for Instant Pot for just $75 at Amazon right now to turn your pressure cooker into a completely different machine — kind of. This lid fits either the 6 or 8 quart Instant Pot, so you don’t need to spend the cash on an air fryer to get cooking. Fry all your favorite foods, including pizza and tendies, or try to stay healthy. It’s none of our business. All that is our business is how cheap this is and easy it is for you. Plus, you get a few extra accessories to get you started down your new air fryer journey just right. Isn’t it time you took the plunge?



Advertisement

How many times have you wished you had more hardware around the house to complete a certain job? Maybe you needed a type of screw you didn’t have but didn’t want to run to the hardware store. Or perhaps you’re looking for an excellent gift for the handyman in your life. Pick up this Jackson Palmer 1,700 Piece Hardware Assortment Kit for just $39 at Amazon today. It comes in a sturdy case with nested dividers to keep parts separated, and comes with over 60 different hardware sizes to make sure you’ve got what you need. Stop digging around in that overflowing junk drawer for a screw or a nib and get organized with this set instead.



Boy do we have the deal for you today... more of a long con really. So not only can you get this cool Tom Nook hat for only $10. If you were to purchase it and start wearing it around town, you could maybe even convince your neighbors that they all owe you money on their houses. Something about the sleepy, almost dead inside eyes of Tom Nook just make it so easy to hand him part of your paycheck every couple weeks. None of your neighbors will know the wiser. You will recoup your investment on the hat almost immediately as you take on the life of this tyrannical tanuki.



Advertisement

What If...? is here on Disney +, and it kicks off with Captain Carter. For those in the know, this show will reimagine our favorite Marvel characters in different roles. Throughout the show, they will touch on a few ideas that have happened on the printed page, like Peggy Carter as Captain America from Exiles #3. This is one of my favorite looks for Agent Carter, and this tee is a must for any Howling Commando fan.



This series will also have us come face to face with a zombie Captain America where my beloved Bucky will have to battle him. Zombies in Marvel are nothing new, especially if you’ve read anything from the Zombie Collection. This tee imagines that spooky undead Steve Rogers and his shield from beyond the grave.

In this series, we’ll also see T’Challa as Starlord, and we have to think he’ll be much less of an a-hole. If anyone is cool enough to traverse the universe being awesome, it’s the King of Wakanda. All hail our space king, don’t tell Thor.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

The benefits of weighted blankets have been written about all over the internet and definitely here too. There’s nothing quite like the calming effects of a warm blanket tucked around you. This one takes it just a step further. The anti-anxiety snuggie blanket is 68% off today and here to offer all that.



Sit back, relax. Get wrapped up in the oversized contentment. Not only will it keep you toasty, but the weights go from the shoulders to the knee area to offer a bit of relief and peace. The built-in pocket lets you store snacks, a phone, game controller, remotes, really whatever you need close as you drift into ultimate contentment. Its size and shape will work for basically everyone. The outside is soft and plush fleece material, while the inside is full of evenly distributed glass beads and polyester fiber. The weight clocks in at ten pounds, and no worries if you have an accident. Just hand wash and tumble dry low. We can all use a little relief now and then, especially during this pandemic. No shame in alleviating some of that stress with cozy weighted hugs. There are twelve colors and patterns to pick from.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Related Stories



Disney Just Rereleased This Binx Plush and Every Hocus Pocus Fan Is Losing Their Mind

Traverse the Globe Through the Beautiful Photos of Nat Geo Magazine and Save 75% on a Subscription Right Now

Advertisement

Get All the Power of Scrubbing Bubbles Sans Creepy Mascot With This Cordless Tile Scrubber

It’s almost back to school time, which means it’s about time to get back into a solid routine. Sure, late summer nights can be fun— but if you’ve been skimping on those snoozing hours, Cornbread Hemp has a deal for you to reset your nighttime routine.



CBD is the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you high (that would be THC), but does help you relax and de-stress. It’s also great as a sleep aid. That’s why Cornbread Hemp, one of Kinja’s favorite CBD providers, is offering up a Back to Sleep special right now.

Advertisement

You can get a free bottle of gummies when you add code SLEEP to your cart of at least $100 worth of items. Just put in the code, and the gummies will be added to your cart automatically.

If you’re new to CBD, you should know there’s something for everyone. You can get CBD drops, gummies, capsules, and even smokeable flower. I recommend trying different methods, doses, and times of day to see what works best for you.

A good starting point might be this Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil, yours for $35. You can try the drops alone or add them to your coffee or other drink.

If you’re not into the taste of CBD in gummy or oil form, try these Full Spectrum CBD Capsules to get the effect instead.

Advertisement

You can check out all of Cornbread Hemp’s items right here— they even have CBD for your pets to find their chill! Just don’t forget to add code SLEEP once you hit $100 to get your free gummies!

Have you ever considered being a Sam’s Club Person? Y’know, being that kind of person who wakes up and makes a plan to go to Sam’s Club and stock up on essentials? If not, now might be a good time to start thinking about it. Over at StackSocial, you can nab a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 right now. It’ll last an entire year, so you have plenty of time to go after those savings. To sweeten the deal, you even get a free rotisserie chicken (a $5 value) as well as 8 Gourmet Cupcakes ($8 value). This price is valid through 9/7, and it’s less than the cost of feeding the crew a solid fast food meal. And you can get some pretty sweet stuff over at Sam’s Club, for real. Go have a look when you snap up this deal.



Advertisement

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about gifting some for a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.



Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozen roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Advertisement

If you live in a house of active people and constantly have water bottles stolen/shared, this is a great deal. Grab this 3-pack of Sub Zero stainless bottles and never be without again. I actually always have like three in the fridge because I drink a lot of water, and I like to have them chilly and ready to go. Get all three of these eco-friendly bottles for just $19. As they are three different colors that will help keep which belong to whom straight. They’re also lightweight to take to the gym or on hikes and durable to withstand whatever you put them through. Made from recycled materials, they are also BPA and toxin-free. This deal will run until September 3.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and Meh. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $21 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

If you’re like me and still on the fence about going to a spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



Advertisement

This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

This will ship for $3.

Not everyone has room for a full dumbbell rack in their home—let along a full gym. That doesn’t have to stop you though from getting a full workout in at your house or apartment. This adaptable dumbbell set can be adjusted between 2.5 lbs and 15 lbs. Work your way up by gradually increasing to heavier weight all with a dumbbell set which takes up barely any space at all. You can get your own set from StackSocial for 24% off.



Advertisement

Bring the bubbles and comfort to your own home. Grab this Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager and unwind in luxury. Just lay this mat down in your tub and transform it into a relaxing jacuzzi. Made to lay perfectly and securely in your bathtub with its suction cups. Connect the mat to its motorized air pump and watch bubbles bounce. You can adjust the intensity of the flow for what you need. The mat is cushioned for ultimate comfort for a full-body experience. This mat runs forty-seven inches long and fourteen inches wide. The remote control is how you adjust it all to your liking and is easy to use. There is an automatic safety power-off function just in case. And the best part is you can take this wherever you need a little extra peace and quiet. If this isn’t a treat yourself item, I don’t know what is.



This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

If you suffer from acne or even the occasional outbreak, it’s a pain, sometimes literally. You shouldn’t have to go through that; Dermalogica is here to the rescue. Their Retinol Acne Clearing Oil is one of their best sellers and a fan favorite for a good reason. Today it’s 50% off at Ulta.



This oil goes on at night, so it can do all the wonderful soothing and reparative things while you snooze. Wake up with a beautiful glowing look in the am and let Dermalogica do all the heavy lighting. As your skin plumps up from the retinol, it does so slowly as you sleep. Retinol helps with clear blemishes, and Salicylic Acid will aid in keeping those pores clean. These will work in tandem and help brighten your mug and reduce any fine lines you might have emerging. Argan, Rosehip Seed, and Golden Jojoba Oils are antioxidant lipids made for smoothing and working out a perfectly even texture. If you’ve got a big event coming up, there’s no harm in being preventive and allowing your face to be the best it can be. Most users say they see the best results about two months after they started using this. You can trust one of the number one skincare companies and the gorgeous complexions they’ve helped create.

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 76% and worth every penny.



This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.



The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves, and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Whether you are comfortable going to the gym or not yet, working out at home is just convenient. And working out while you do your job is just smart time management. LifePro’s FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is all that and more. With this StackSocial deal, get it for just $120 with the coupon FLEXCYCLE53.

Don’t be intimidated by this exercise bike; it’s a lot easier than it looks. There are eight adjustable tension settings to help you build muscle and get fit while you file. The FlexCycle is actually incredibly portable and small enough to not just fit under a desk but store without taking up much space. You don’t need to shell out tons of money on a trainer when a little self-discipline and peddling while you work can get you to your fitness goals in no time. Who says your home office can’t double as your home gym? It’s sturdy, stable, and safe with non-slip grips and tethering straps. There are eight display options to make tracking each session simple. It comes in three colors, is about eighteen pounds, and has a lifetime warranty.

Advertisement

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.



Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

We hope you’re celebrating summer spectacularly. Fun in the sun and fun in the sheets. A summer of self care is important and our pals at Bellesa want to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate you. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus.



Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome sensual ride, grab this vibe.

As we journey through a better summer than last year, it’s important to take time for yourself too. With National Orgasm Day on the way (July 31), be prepared a new toy from Honey Play Box. Buy one vibe and grab the next one for 50% off until August 15th with the code SUMMER. There are a few things discounted without the code too.



Advertisement

The name Angel says it all about this triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, so you can control them to the level and pattern you desire. As always, this is made of body-safe silicone, is waterproof, charges via USB.

I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection, and I can say Piggie Puff will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended. There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe, but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth, soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense, and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and handle a romp in the lady cave too. This toy’s wave motions and structure means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and, indeed, a WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

99% of orders ship the same day, and it’s free if you spend over $69.

Advertisement

Everyone has their own way of pursuing pleasure, and the Titan VR Experience is certainly a unique one. By combining a virtual reality headset with a vibrating stroker machine, you can treat yourself to a j.o. session bound to get your rocks off in an immersive simulation like no other. And now, for a limited time, it’s also on sale for $20 less than its usual $200 price tag—bringing your checkout total to $180—shipping included.



Employing nine built-in bullets, the vibrator itself is equipped with a no-slip grip, a real-feel sleeve, and touch-sensitive pads for commanding vibration patterns or even taking control of your partner’s device for one-on-one play. The headset is also designed specifically for adult content, thanks to its 42mm lenses intended to eliminate distortion and maximize picture quality and size, for only the best viewing experience. Over 4,000 adult films are compatible with the Titan, so you’ll never run out of material to enjoy. Each Titan VR Experience kit includes water-based lube and toy cleaner so that you can slop it up and wipe it down thereafter.

Let your curiosity get the best of you, and order a Titan VR Experience while it’s on sale. Who knows when the next virtual reality masturbation system savings opportunity will be?

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a DVD + Blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film on sale for $11 at Amazon today. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming this year.



Mario has a long history from first appearing in the arcade game Donkey Kong to marrying then divorcing Donkey Kong. It’s almost impossible to follow this guy’s whole life story, but thankfully Nintendo has now published these classified documents on the first 30 years of his secret life in this Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Why does he wear red? Well according to the encyclopedia, he isn’t wearing red. He is constantly bleeding under his clothes. How is Mario able to respawn when he dies? Well technically he doesn’t respawn. When he dies, he stays dead, but his death creates a new branch reality where he didn’t die. Quantum physicists have been able to prove the existence of a multiverse because you miss timed that jump and hit the side of a Goomba. There are many more secrets to be uncovered when you pick up the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia from Amazon for $24.

Advertisement

Some might think print magazines are archaic. I disagree; there is still something incredibly fulfilling about a tangible piece of media. If you grew up in a certain time, Nat Geo mags probably filled your school libraries. Maybe you were lucky enough to have a subscription to the Kids version too. International travel is still difficult right now; maybe the best way to explore is through beautiful photos and compelling stories. No magazine does that better than National Geographic, and today you can save up to 75% on a yearly subscription.



Choose from the classic version, the history-heavy one, the kids’ ones, and there’s even an option for younger tots. With the savings, you could grab one for each member of the family. We never stop learning and being curious, and what better way to foster that than with the quintessential magazine for photojournalism? Traverse the globe without leaving the comfort of your home. There is a Kindle option for each as well.

Advertisement

This year, Final Fantasy XIV overtook World of Warcraft as the most popular MMORPG—a title held by WoW for over a decade. So as video game based cookbooks are releasing left and right, it only makes sense for Square Enix to capitalize on the trend too. With over 70 recipes, this might even keep you away from playing the game with how much cooking you’ll do. A lot of these recipes call for dodo, but I’m sure substituting for duck will work in a pinch. Pre-order the Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook for only $32 which releases later this year on November 9th.



Wow. So the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released yesterday. Casting had been confirmed already, but to see Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock has me amped. We also saw a pumpkin bomb in the EXACT style and design of the ones used in the 2002 Spider-Man film. Does this mean we can expect to see Willem Dafoe as well? Quite possibly. Regardless I am a happy happy boy and as soon as I finished watching the trailer, I went back and rewatched that first Sam Raimi Spider-Man with a big smile on my face. I’m gonna watch Spider-Man 2 tonight, jury is still out of if I’ll watch Spider-Man 3. You can do the same with this Spider-Man Trilogy 4K Blu-Ray Collection for $63.



Advertisement

You shall not pass up on this Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD. It comes with 31 discs which include both theatrical and extended cuts of each film and an exclusive special features Blu-ray disc. Hopefully one of these discs contain the interview where Dominic Monaghan asks Elijah Wood, “When will you where wigs?” which is a moment captured on video equally important to all six films combined. Also in the collection are a 64-page booklet and 7 travel poster art cards. The Middle Earth 4K collection is available for pre-order for $250 and is set to release October 26th.



Advertisement

Red vs. Blue become a cultural phenomenon for a very specific set of gamers during the mid 00s. They weren’t the first to do it, but they certainly popularized machinima which are stories told through recording in-engine footage of video games. Red vs. Blue of course was based around the concept of Halo’s multiplayer which pits a red team of sci-fi super soldiers against a blue team of the same sci-fi super soldiers. The very first line of the series, “Hey, you ever wonder why we’re here?” was meant to satirize the concept of the multiplayer which obviously makes sense for a video game, but has no narrative justification whatsoever. What Rooster Teeth, the creators of the series, didn’t realize was the answer to that question was, “to kickstart over a decade’s worth of fan videos, an entire video production company, and the careers of dozens of individuals.” You can now own the first decade’s worth of Red vs. Blue’s story for only $99.



I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!), but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $41. It comes with four films, two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.

Advertisement