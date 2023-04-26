It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Way Day: Take Up to 80% Off at Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year

No category is left out of this Wayfair sale—up to 80% off.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Way Day: Wayfair’s biggest selection and lowest prices ever.
Way Day: Wayfair’s biggest selection and lowest prices ever.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, Way Day, slaps up to 80% off their awesome sitewide selection for two days only. This would be a great time to take a look at some outdoor furniture—a category that’s up to 60% off. We like this table and chairs set for just $170 since they come fully assembled and are small-space friendly!

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Way Day | Up to 80% Off | Wayfair

Elsewhere, you can take up to 70% off mattresses and up to 50% off Kohler fixtures—in case your spring cleaning includes a little renovation too. Another notable sale is up to 50% off pet essentials—really stylish beds and towers that fits right into your decor. That just scratches the surface of this two day sale—better buy your faves before the sale ends.

Advertisement