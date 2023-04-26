Way Day: Take Up to 80% Off at Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, Way Day, slaps up to 80% off their awesome sitewide selection for two days only. This would be a great time to take a look at some outdoor furniture—a category that’s up to 60% off. We like this table and chairs set for just $170 since they come fully assembled and are small-space friendly!
Way Day | Up to 80% Off | Wayfair
Elsewhere, you can take up to 70% off mattresses and up to 50% off Kohler fixtures—in case your spring cleaning includes a little renovation too. Another notable sale is up to 50% off pet essentials—really stylish beds and towers that fits right into your decor. That just scratches the surface of this two day sale—better buy your faves before the sale ends.
