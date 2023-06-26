It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Wash Your Veggies With This $24 Salad Spinner, Down From $40

A great kitchen basic that's 41% off at Amazon right now.

By
Erin O'Brien
Take 41% off the salad spinner that will do a better job washing your vegetables than you ever can.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Hey ... quick question ... are you washing your vegetables? I’d be scared if you weren’t, but some of these veggies retain dirt and stuff more than others—especially the leafier guys. This salad spinner will do the hard work for you—and it’s only $24 at Amazon right now. Somehow this is the #1 new release in salad spinners, which I can only assume is a burgeoning category of new releases.

KucheCraft Salad Spinner - Large | $24 | 41% Off | Amazon

Big enough for a family or a dinner party, the KucheCraft Salad Spinner has a 6.3-quart capacity bowl, which is roughly a seven-person salad capacity (or four, if you’re lettuce fiends). You can also use it to wash your fruits and veggies, which ... duh, of course—or dry anything kind of damp. Anyway, it’s a kitchen staple, and a hot seller—grab while it’s only $24.

