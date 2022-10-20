Bedsure Heated Blanket | $44 | 12% Off | Amazon

The leaves are falling, the TV is prepped for binging that show that will surely be removed from HBO Max within a month, and baby, it’s cold outside. Amazon’s #1 bestselling electric blanket should do the trick. It’s on sale in a few sizes, but the standard throw is $44 , which is pretty good for a big, plush blanket. Embedded in the blanket are super-safe PTC/NTC wires that keep you cozy and prevent the flannel-sherpa hybrid from overheating. Curl up with six different heat levels; the timer will shut off after three hours, ample enough time to warm up. Not only is this #1 in electric blankets, but it’s #2 in throw blankets overall: a testament to how perfect a blanket can be.