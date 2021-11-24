Buy 1, Get 1 on Equal or Lower-Priced Items | Verishop
Hear ye, hear ye: There’s currently a buy 1, get 1 on equal or lower-priced items sale at Verishop, and the offerings are good. Like, actually good. Designer labels and of-the-moment home goods level good. In other words, Veri Good. If you have guests coming this year, why not freshen up your backup bedding with this Boll & Branch Simple Stripe Organic Cotton Sheet Set? It includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, and even a reusable laundry bag. Seriously, if you’re hosting tag-checkers, it’s a flex. Speaking of flexes, this trendy Lars Packable Jacket from Norse Products is marked down to $344 from $975. If you’re just looking to stock up on stylish dresses while the prices are down, there’s this Madewell Puff Sleeve Mini in Paisley and a Faithfull the Brand Aberdeen Midi, among others. By the way, if you don’t have a Verishop account already, don’t let that be the reason you scroll on by. Verishop makes it easy to check out with Shop Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay. You don’t even have to reach for your card.