Upgrade Your Kitchen With This Cute Collection of Carote Pots & Pans for $95

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Carote Pots and Pans Set (1 0-Piece Set) | $95 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The set includes a 9.5" frying pan, an 11" frying pan, a 4.5 qt saucepan with lid, a 4.3 casserole pan with lid, a 2.4 qt saucepan with lid, a steamer, and a full silicone turner. The pans are made from a durable white granite that is non-stick. That makes it easy to clean—just wipe them down with a paper towel or rinse them with water. The stainless steel bases allow for it to heat up quickly on all stovetops . The pots and pans set is currently $50 off but you’ll save an additional $5 when clipping the coupon on the product page.