It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Upgrade Your Kitchen With This Cute Collection of Carote Pots & Pans for $95

Save $55 on a 10-piece non-stick cookware set from Carote.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Carote Pots and Pans Set (10-Piece Set) | $95 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Carote Pots and Pans Set (10-Piece Set) | $95 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Carote Pots and Pans Set (10-Piece Set) | $95 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The set includes a 9.5" frying pan, an 11" frying pan, a 4.5 qt saucepan with lid, a 4.3 casserole pan with lid, a 2.4 qt saucepan with lid, a steamer, and a full silicone turner. The pans are made from a durable white granite that is non-stick. That makes it easy to clean—just wipe them down with a paper towel or rinse them with water. The stainless steel bases allow for it to heat up quickly on all stovetops. The pots and pans set is currently $50 off but you’ll save an additional $5 when clipping the coupon on the product page.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeKitchen