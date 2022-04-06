Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker | $60 | Amazon

Who doesn’t love waking up to a nice cup of joe in the morning? That’s a rhetorical question, if you don’t love it, that’s fine and all, but this isn’t for you. You can upgrade your homebrewed coffee by grabbing this Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker for $60. It can be set to make a single cup of coffee or a full pot, can be programmed to turn on as you wake up, can make different strengths of coffee, and is just a generally great way to get on your caffeine hit as efficiently as possible.